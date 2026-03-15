Washington DC [US], March 15 (ANI): Actor Matthew Fox has opened up about the reason behind his lengthy break from acting, saying he wanted to spend more time with his family after years of demanding work in television and film, according to People.

Fox, best known for his role as Dr. Jack Shephard in the hit series Lost, said in a recent interview that stepping away from Hollywood was a personal decision aimed at reconnecting with his loved ones.

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"I felt like it was time to engage really intensely with my family," Fox said, explaining that his busy schedule during the filming of Lost kept him away from home for long stretches, according to People.

The series, which premiered on ABC in 2004 and ran for six seasons, was filmed largely in Hawaii and required extensive production schedules that kept the actor occupied for years.

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After the show concluded in 2010, Fox appeared in several films, including We Are Marshall, Vantage Point, World War Z and Bone Tomahawk, before eventually stepping away from acting, according to People.

Fox said that during the peak of his career, he had missed parts of his children's childhood due to long filming commitments.

The actor is married to Margherita Ronchi, and the couple share two children, Kyle and Byron.

Following several years away from the spotlight, Fox returned to acting in 2022 with the series Last Light. A year later, he also appeared in C*A*U*G*H*T.

Now, Fox is making another return to television with his role as Paul Clyburn in the new series The Madison, which also stars Michelle Pfeiffer, Elle Chapman and Kurt Russell.

The series, created by Taylor Sheridan, premiered on Paramount+ on March 14.

Reflecting on his return to acting, Fox said he missed storytelling and was eager to take on new projects again.

"I kind of missed storytelling, and this opportunity came along... and I was like, 'Yeah, I'm in,'" he said, according to People. (ANI)

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