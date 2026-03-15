Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 15 (ANI): The Udhampur police have arrested three inter-district drug peddlers while conducting routine naka checking at Tikri Naka Point in the district, recovering several grams of heroin from their possession.

According to the police, a police team of Police Post Tikri led by its ICPP intercepted a vehicle coming from Jammu towards Udhampur.

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During the check, three people were found travelling in the vehicle. On questioning, the driver disclosed his identity as Rafiq Ahmed, while the co-passengers disclosed their identities as Arun Singh and Amandeep Singh.

Upon conducting their personal search, a total of 15.51 grams of heroin was recovered from their possession.

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Accordingly, all three persons were arrested on the spot, and FIR No. 49/2026 U/S 8/21/22/29 NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Rehambal, as per the police.

Further investigation of the case is underway.

Earlier this month, Udhampur Police arrested an accused who had been evading arrest for over two and a half years, in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act case.

Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Bishnah, Jammu, was arrested by a police team led by PSI Rhythan Sharma under the supervision of SHO Rehambal, Insp Purshottam.

The case dates back to October 12, 2023, when a car was intercepted by the police near Phalata. The driver fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle, which was found to be carrying 105.06 kg of poppy straw.

An FIR was registered under Sections 8/15 of the NDPS Act at Police Station Rehambal.

Kumar had been on the run since then, but sustained efforts and continuous tracking led to his arrest. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)