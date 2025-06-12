PNN

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 12: Aamukh Capital, a pioneering venture platform built to be the "first believer" and "first cheque" in a founder's journey, today announced its official launch. With a unique dual-engine investment strategy and a strong conviction-first philosophy, Aamukh Capital aims to empower visionary Indian founders to build solutions that are "Built in Bharat, for the World."

"We are thrilled to officially launch Aamukh Capital and begin our mission of igniting India's next generation of breakout founders," said Anurag Sharma, Founder and Managing Partner of Aamukh Capital. "We don't just write capital; we build systems for belief, investing from our own balance sheet in every deal we recommend. Our conviction-first approach means we are deeply committed to the founders we partner with, providing not just financial backing but also unwavering support from day one."

This philosophy underpins its distinctive approach to fostering innovation and accelerating growth:

* The Discovery Program: This initiative provides non-dilutive micro-capital to student and idea-stage founders, nurturing innovation at its earliest inception and fostering a new generation of entrepreneurs.

* The Signal Series: Designed to back high-momentum, post-Product-Market Fit (PMF) startups, this program deploys cheques ranging from ₹1 Cr to ₹10 Cr at strategic inflection points, accelerating their scale and market penetration.

"We've launched Aamukh Capital because we feel there's a significant gap in the market for mid-sized deals, and that's precisely where our dual model comes into play," said Ravi Gupta, Chief Advisor of Aamukh Capital. "Our unique approach allows us to engage with founders from the very earliest stages and then scale our commitment as they demonstrate traction, bridging the gap between micro-capital and larger institutional rounds."

Aamukh Capital is proud to announce its very first investment in GoodGudi, a groundbreaking company pioneering a fast lifestyle retail format. GoodGudi offers a unique shopping experience for lifestyle and aspirational products across all age groups, poised to redefine the retail landscape in India and beyond.

Anurag Sharma, Founder and Managing Partner of Aamukh Capital, says, "GoodGudi perfectly embodies the 'Built in Bharat, for the World' ethos we champion at Aamukh Capital. Their rapid traction and clear understanding of the modern Indian consumer's desire for affordable, design-led lifestyle products are incredibly impressive. This is exactly the kind of conviction-driven opportunity at an inflection point that our Signal Series is designed to support."

GoodGudi's leadership also shared their enthusiasm for the partnership:

"Partnering with Aamukh Capital is a significant milestone for GoodGudi. Their belief in our vision from such an early stage and their conviction-first philosophy is exactly what we needed to propel our growth. We are eager to leverage their support as we build GoodGudi into a leading lifestyle retail destination," said Sagar Yarnalkar, Co-Founder of GoodGudi.

Aamukh Capital is committed to empowering founders who are building impactful solutions from India, for a global audience. The firm invites visionary entrepreneurs to connect and join them on this exciting journey of discovery and impact.

About Aamukh Capital:

Aamukh Capital is a conviction-first venture platform dedicated to being the first believer, the first cheque, and the earliest conviction partner in a founder's journey. Through its Discovery Program and Signal Series, Aamukh Capital provides capital and strategic support to student, idea-stage, and post-PMF startups in India, with a mission to empower founders to build solutions that are "Built in Bharat, for the World."

About GoodGudi:

GoodGudi is pioneering a fast lifestyle retail format, offering a unique and aspirational shopping experience across diverse lifestyle products for all age groups. Founded in 2023 by Anurag Gupta, Sagar Yarnalkar, and Chandan Kumar, GoodGudi aims to establish over 40 retail outlets within the next 24 months. The brand specializes in offering high-quality utility-focused products across various categories, including home utilities, travel accessories, gifts, fashion accessories, personal care items, kitchenware, stationery, children's products, and toys.

