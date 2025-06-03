VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 3: Aayush Wellness Limited [BSE:539528], India's preventive healthcare company has reported excellent results for the Financial year 2024-25 ended 31st March 2025. Company has reported income from operations of Rs. 73.34 crore for FY2024-25, multifold growth as compared to the income from operations of Rs. 60 lakh in the corresponding period last year. Net profit of the company for the FY 2024-25 was reported at Rs. 3.05 crore, 434% rise Y-o-Y as compared to the net profit of Rs. 57 lakh in the corresponding period in FY 2023-24.

The stock price was up and touched 52 week high of Rs. 139.65 per share on 3 June 2025. The share price was in the buyer circuit for the last many days with good volumes.

For Q4 FY2024-25, company reported net profit of Rs. 79 lakh, 368% growth Y-o-Y as compared to the net profit of Rs. 16.85 lakh in the Q4 FY 2023-24. Income from operations during the fourth quarter ended March 2025 was reported at Rs. 22.35 crore.

-Income from Operations jump multifold to Rs. 73.34 crore in FY 2024-25

-Net Profit for FY 25 was reported at Rs. 3.05 crore, 434% rise Y-o-Y

-Company is planning expansion into preventive healthcare with Smart Health Kiosks & Medical Support centre; To Invest upto Rs. 25 crore in the expansion

-Company has rewarded its shareholders with a bonus issue and 1:10 stock split

-Opens first centre in Mumbai, Aims to expand presence across India and to improve offline distribution network

Mr. Naveena Kumar, Managing Director of Aayush Wellness Limited said "We feel proud to inform all our stakeholders that the company has demonstrated remarkable consistency in its growth trajectory, achieving significant milestones year after year and is progressing well on its long-term growth roadmap. Company has reported excellent numbers for FY 2025 with highest Revenue, EBITDA and Net Profit reported on a yearly basis. Company is growing strength to strength, delivering robust operational and financial performance maintaining healthy growth in revenue, margins and profitability. We expect the growth momentum to continue and expect to get further boost in coming years."

In its effort to enhance shareholder value, the company executed a 1:10 stock split in August 2024, reducing the face value of each share from Rs10 to Rs1. This was followed by a 1:2 bonus issue in December 2024, further improving liquidity and widening investor interest.

Aayush Wellness is also taking ambitious strides into offline preventive healthcare. Company has launched its first healthcare centre in Virar (Mumbai), Maharashtra. Inspired by the E Sanjeevani National Telemedicine Service of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Aayush Wellness has installed a health ATM that shall conduct a wide range of diagnostics tests, in 2-3 minutes, maintain digital health records, and also facilitate Telemedicine to address health deficiencies before they become critical.

The Company plans to invest up to Rs. 25 crores in the first phase and shall review further investments based on business requirements. This expansion will increase company's physical presence across geographies all over India, improve the offline distribution network for our products and provide complete preventive healthcare solutions under one roof.

The company envisions a future where preventive healthcare becomes a cornerstone of everyday life, reducing dependency on reactive treatments. With this initiative, Aayush Wellness Limited continues to strengthen its presence in the $372 billion Indian healthcare market, offering solutions that cater to the evolving needs of consumers.

The Cloud Clinic model through this Health ATM is unique as it will deliver affordable yet high quality healthcare services to under privileged population of India. Solution offer by the company not only promotes early detection and prevention but also empowers individuals, especially those in rural and semi-urban areas, to take charge of their health in an accessible, cost-effective manner."

The health ATM shall be able to conduct a up to 59 test including blood test, sugar test, Urine test, Haemoglobin test, skin test, eye test, cancer risk test, Lipid Profile test, and other basic health checkups, at a very affordable price. Further, the health ATM shall also facilitate Telemedicine, maintain Digital Health Records, Cloud connectivity generates smart reports and integration with Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission to benefit majority of the Indian Population."

With a mission to make preventive healthcare accessible, it addresses key sectors like tobacco deaddiction, nutrition, and healthcare enhancements--especially in underserved regions. Its herbal pan masala targets India's vast Rs44,000 Cr pan masala market, while nutritional and fortified food markets, valued at $2.5B and $1.5B respectively, offer strong growth potential. Flagship products include Dreamy Sleep Gummies, Beauty Bio Gummies, and Aayush Herbal Pan Masala.

The stock closed at Rs129 on May 28, 2025, reflecting a growth of nearly 100% in the past three months, Over 600% in one year, and an astounding 6000% in two years. With these stellar returns, Aayush Wellness has firmly positioned itself as one of the top wealth creators on Dalal Street.

About Aayush Wellness Limited: (ISO 9000 and 22000 certified company)

Aayush Wellness Limited [BSE scrip code: 539528], established in 1989 is a pioneering name in health and wellness solutions, dedicated to offering products that merge wellbeing with innovation. We are India's preventive healthcare company committed to offer quality products and services to enhance the consumer well-being. Aayush Wellness continues to lead the industry in promoting healthier lifestyle choices through its diverse range of wellness products and services. For more information, please visit www.aayushwellness.com

