BusinessWire India

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 16: Coimbatore based Abhasa, one of India's most sought after, private, and ultra-luxurious rehabilitation center celebrated its 5th year of operations by launching India's first and only exclusive women's deaddiction centre in Coimbatore. This is the third centre that they have opened in the Country with the second centre in Karjat, Maharashtra in 2021. The Luxury Women's rehabilitation center in Coimbatore will have all the facilities that the other two centres have plus more amenities such as an exclusive spa, massage therapy, music therapy, pet therapy, art therapy & movement therapy and more.

Also Read | Youth Men's National Boxing Championship 2023: Rohit Chamoli, Bharat Joon, Krrish Pal Storm Into Quarters.

Plans are afoot to open a new centre in the Capital of India by this year.

"Abhasa in the past five years have treated over 1500 individuals across the two centres. There is a growing demand for Luxury Ladies rehabilitation centers like ours. It is not only the young or old who are picking up many new addictions such as online gambling and social media. It is also women who are becoming addicted and this needs to be checked and rectified," said Gayathri Arvind, Founder & Managing Director, Abhasa.

Also Read | I Have HPV. What Should I Do?.

"Earlier, we had a women's ward in our centre that also catered to women. With an increase in number of women admitted over the years, we felt we should open up India's Best Luxury women's rehabilitation center in India and we are proud to say we are the first."

"The Luxury Female rehabilitation center is a 30-bed centre and we are already in huge demand. We believe in providing individual attention and ensure absolute confidentiality is maintained. We provide a holistic approach when it comes to treating our patients as we understand it is a lifestyle problem that needs to be addressed," she pointed out.

Abhasa means "Constant Exercise" in Sanskrit. The two rehabilitation centers have treated over a thousand of patients ranging from substance addiction, alcohol, gaming, mobiles, depression, neuro disorders and a lot more.

"The third centre located in Coimbatore is now functional with the number of enquiries increasing every day. We are contemplating opening up another Best female rehabilitation center in India to cater to the growing demand," she added.

With over 1000 patients being treated successfully, it is not only the strict policies and regimen that Abhasa follows but also attributes the success to harmony with nature, exercises, integrating and interacting with society and family-based group therapies. Every activity however small has a meaning to it and is explained to the patients and family members.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)