Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 23 (ANI): Odisha FC will host newly-promoted Inter Kashi FC in their first match of Indian Super League 2025-26, which will be played at the Kalinga Stadium, in Bhubaneswar, on Tuesday, February 24.

Odisha FC will play their first match of the season at home after their opening fixture against Punjab FC on February 16 was postponed, according to a release.

Also Read | Highest Team Totals in Men’s T20 World Cup History, Check Full List.

Meanwhile, Inter Kashi showed immense resilience to secure a 1-1 draw against AIFF Super Cup champions FC Goa in their league debut last week.

Speaking ahead of their first match of the season, Odisha FC head coach TG Purushottaman said, "We are not focused on the results. We are concentrating on the performances; the results will come automatically. We will stick to our strengths and look to exploit their weakness. We will take the challenges however they come."

Also Read | India vs Zimbabwe in India After a Gap of 24 Years!.

Speaking about the team's goals this season, Odisha FC captain Carlos Delgado said, "The most important thing is to stay together, be compact, ambitious, and enjoy the training. We don't have much time, so we must become a strong and united team quickly. We will fight and give everything to win."

Both teams have met each other once in the AIFF Super Cup 2024, where Odisha emerged victorious 3-0 with Lalthathanga, Diego Mauricio and Puitea scoring the goals.

Discussing tomorrow's match, Inter Kashi Head Coach, Antonio Lopez Habas, said, "The fundamental plan for us is to build the team in this category and grow every single day. The target is always the next match, now it is Odisha. We are not the favourites to win the league, but we want to be competitive throughout the season. My model of play depends on the players I have. A coach cannot say, 'This is my system and it will never change'. No! You must adapt to the qualities and conditions of your players. That is my philosophy.

"We have to do things well from the first moment because the league is very short. But there is no pressure. This is Inter Kashi's first time in the ISL, and if we follow the coach's ideas and execute our plans properly, we will be competitive in every game. We must focus only on the things that depend on us", said Inter Kashi forward Alfred Planas.

Odisha FC will aim to ignite their campaign with a strong home performance, while Inter Kashi FC will be eager to build on the positive start to their season. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)