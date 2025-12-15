NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 15: Pragati Home Loan by Aditya Birla Housing Finance Limited (ABHFL) underscores the brand's commitment to financial inclusion and accessible homeownership. Tailored for both salaried and self-employed customers--including those without formal income proof--the product offers enhanced flexibility across eligibility, documentation, and property categories. With minimal paperwork, seamless digital onboarding, and repayment tenures of up to 30 years, Pragati Home Loan makes owning a home both affordable and sustainable, aligning with India's vision for inclusive and equitable urban development.

Also Read | 'Family Ke Saath Aap Dekh Nahi Sakte': Pakistani Actor Alyy Khan SLAMS Aryan Khan's Directorial Debut 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' for Its 'Sadak Chaap' Language and Cringe Scenes (Watch Video).

Key Benefits

* Loan amount: From 5 Lakhs to 1.5 Crore* Tenure flexibility: Up to 30 years, to ensure smaller/flexible EMIs* Loan upto 90% of property's market value* End use for Builder Purchase, Resale, Plot plus Construction, Home Construction, Home Extension & Home Improvement * Minimal documentation: Tailored for salaried and self-employed individuals with or without ITR* Digital onboarding + Track My Loan: Seamless loan journey with transparency.* Doorstep service: Guidance and support at the customer's convenience.

Also Read | 'Nazar Aur Sabr': Ranveer Singh Reflects on Fate After 'Dhurandhar' Success (See Post).

Eligibility

* Age - minimum 21 years* CIBIL: 675 & above/NTC * Minimum Income: Salaried: Rs. 7,000 /month & Self Employed: Rs. 1 Lakh/ annum* Minimum Work Experience/Business Vintage :3 years

Why It MattersIndia's affordable housing segment continues to expand, driven by rising demand from aspiring homeowners across low- and middle-income groups. Pragati Home Loan bridges this gap through simplified documentation, flexible eligibility norms, and high loan-to-value (LTV) support, enabling more families to transition into formal homeownership. By empowering these aspirations, the offering strengthens India's affordable housing ecosystem and advances the nation's vision of inclusive and sustainable urban development.

To know more click on - Aditya Birla Housing Finance- Pragati Home Loan

Aditya Birla Housing Finance, a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital, India's leading diversified financial services provider, stands as one of the fastest-growing housing finance companies in the country. The company is backed by the highest level of creditworthiness, holding a long-term AAA (Stable) rating and a short-term A1+ rating from CRISIL, ICRA & India Ratings. As of September 30, 2025, Aditya Birla Housing Finance manages assets under management of over Rs. 38,270 Crore with a footprint of 167 pan-India branches.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)