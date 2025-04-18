New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): Nearly 91 per cent of the central government investments, worth Rs 6.8 lakh crore, were focused towards the five key sectors of the economy in the year 2024-25, shows a research report by Bank of Baroda.

The five key sectors, as per the report, were renewable electricity, road transport, refineries, conventional electricity, and shipping.

"Looking at the projects announced by the central government, ~91% of the projects are in five sectors--renewable electricity, road transport, refinery, conventional electricity, and shipping--costing Rs 6.8 lakh crore," the report stated.

Renewable electricity projects alone accounted for 37 per cent or about Rs 2.7 lakh crore of the total investment, which is expected to generate at least 12,555 megawatts (MW) of power.

The remaining 9 per cent of the investments are distributed across sectors such as chemicals, steel, railways, minerals, storage and distribution, housing, electricity transmission, commercial complexes, fertilizers, health, and education.

In terms of geographic distribution, Chhattisgarh to get the highest share of investments at Rs 1.4 lakh crore, followed by Odisha with Rs 0.8 lakh crore.

Under the refinery sector, government-owned companies have announced plans to invest Rs 1 lakh crore to produce 600 MW of power.

For conventional electricity, the government is planning to invest approximately Rs 99,376 crore, including a major project worth Rs 80,000 crore in Bihar. Odisha and Chhattisgarh will also receive smaller projects in this sector.

In the shipping sector, Gujarat emerges as the biggest beneficiary with projects worth Rs 58,750 crore out of the total Rs 62,120 crore. Other states set to benefit include Assam, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu.

The report underscored the government's focus on infrastructure development and clean energy, with large-scale investments in sectors and states poised to drive long-term growth. (ANI)

