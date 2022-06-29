Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 29 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Absolutely Ayur, a brand of SuperCluster Pi (House of Brands), has launched the first of its kind natural black hair colour shampoo made with ingredients that combine the goodness of Ayurveda and Modern Science.

Their unique formulation colours hair to its natural colour, nourishes the hair from root to tip and helps boost melanin production that can reverse grey hair over time.

Also Read | India vs Ireland 2nd T20I 2022: India Clean Sweep Series, VVS Laxman Impressed by the Fight Shown by Irish Batters.

Why chemical hair colour products are a nightmare

Who doesn't love absolutely beautiful black locks? But, modern day stress and environmental conditions have become alarming factors for grey hair. Today even youngsters as young as 21 years of age are facing this issue. The one simple solution that strikes everyone is hair colour to cover the greys. But people generally do not have the idea of how harmful it is and its adverse effects on skin and health.

Also Read | How Instant Feedback Is Helping New-Age Retail Businesses.

Some hair colour dyes may contain chemicals that are harmful to one's health.

Certain hair colour dyes have been found to contain aromatic amines and phenols, according to the research. Here are a few reactions and concerns that might arise while using chemical hair colours.

Allergic reactions: As previously stated, hair dyes contain a variety of chemicals, including paraphenylenediamine, which is also an allergen. As a result, people may experience severe allergic reactions. Itching, skin irritation, redness, and even severe swelling can result from a hair dye allergic reaction.

Hair fall: It goes without saying that something containing so many chemicals will have a negative impact on the hair. Not only do hair dyes have a negative impact on one's health, but they can also harm one's hair. For example, ammonia can cause hair loss, split ends, brittle hair, and hair loss.

What leads to grey hair

Melanin, the chemical that gives the hair its colour, is produced by pigment cells in the hair follicles. As individuals age, these cells begin to die. As a result of the lack of pigment, new hair strands become lighter in colour and take on various shades of grey, silver, and white. The genes one inherits from one's parents influence when and how much one's hair greys.

Grey hair can be caused by a variety of conditions, including neurofibromatosis, tuberous sclerosis, vitiligo, alopecia areata, vitamin B12 deficiency, and thyroid problems. In addition, recent research has linked uncontrolled stress levels to hair greying.

Why choose Absolutely Ayur

Absolutely Ayur natural black hair colour shampoo consists of plant-based ingredients and no harsh chemicals making it safe and allergy-free. The ingredients that go into the shampoo are ethically sourced, making them absolutely healthier for the scalp and hair. It's easy to use this shampoo as it only takes just 10 minutes to show its magic.

Absolutely Ayur's hair colour shampoo can be used at any point of the day, and the colour stays intact for 15 - 20 washes which means it does not require reapplying every now and then. The product's unique formula ensures no strand is damaged. Absolutely Ayur's hair colour shampoo provides a shimmery and bouncy result which gives it a natural look. Absolutely Ayur is clinically proven and ready to drive change in the hair colouring market.

Absolutely Ayur's hair colour shampoo(https://www.absolutelyayur.com/) is amongst the few brands that provide a formula of Ayurveda and modern science with absolutely no side effects. Each sachet is a perfect mixture of research-backed ingredients that helps impart the natural colour of the hair, restore moisture to the scalp as well as nourishing the hair from root to tip.

Talking about the launch, Vishnu Prasath Devarajan, Founder of SuperCluster Pi, said, "Solutions for grey hair were limited, had undesirable side effects, and were uninspiring. Even if it is available, they are not affordable. The majority of people face the pressure of society and feel embarrassed to speak about it. Grey hair is a long-term condition, and only through products with specific plant-based ingredients can there come a long-term solution that does not cause any side-effects; hence we felt the need to solve this issue by launching Absolutely Ayur. Absolutely Ayur will assist people dealing with grey hair issues naturally."

What Absolutely Ayur offers

One can colour the hair while it grows.

Colour will remain intact for 15 - 20 washes.

Restores the hair's natural shine and bounce.

Restores moisture without stripping out any natural oils from the scalp.

Improves the texture of hair.

The Ingredients that are combined to bring this special formulation together

After months of research with Dermatologists and formula experts, the SuperCluster Pi team arrived at the special formulation for Absolutely Ayur's hair colour shampoo with 8+ plant extracts which include,

Bhringaraj Liquid Extract: The extracts are known to have a soothing effect on the scalp, resulting in increased blood circulation and hair growth.

Amla Liquid Extract: Amla contains natural antifungal and antibacterial properties that protect the scalp from infection. In addition, it serves to strengthen the scalp and prevents premature greying.

Gotukala Liquid Extract: It nourishes hair cells, improves blood circulation, and strengthens hair follicles.

Henna Extract: Henna promotes a smooth hair texture and naturally balances the oil production on the scalp. In addition, it prevents split ends and replenishes the hair's moisture.

Hibiscus Liquid Extract: Hibiscus is a natural conditioner that leaves hair shiny and smooth while locking in moisture.

Neem Extract: Neem is well known for its antifungal properties, which stop the buildup of dandruff. In addition, it lessens the itching and swelling of the scalp.

Reetha Extract: Reetha extract is known to prevent hair fall, aids in the nourishment of hair along with imparting shine.

Shikakai Extract: Shikakai can treat scalp infection. It thoroughly cleans the scalp and hair while nourishing the hair follicles.

Lemon Extract: Lemon extract balances the ph levels on the scalp and helps in keeping the hair and scalp fresh.

Launch Day Offer

For first-time customers, Absolutely Ayur offers a discount of 5% OFF for their hair colour shampoo. They also have a subscription and save more model for customers to never run out of this vital haircare product.

Absolutely Ayur's hair colour shampoo is available on Amazon, and will be launched on other e-commerce platforms soon.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)