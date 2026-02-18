Washington DC [US], February 18 (ANI): Actress McKenna Grace has joined the 'Scooby-Doo' live-action series at Netflix, reported Variety.

According to the outlet, Grace will star as a young Daphne Blake in the show, which will delve into how the Mystery Inc. gang first met each other.

Netflix picked up the show for eight episodes in March 2025. The official logline for the show describes it as a modern reimagining of the popular cartoon show.

"During their final summer at camp, old friends Shaggy and Daphne (Grace) get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder," the logline reads as quoted by Variety.

"Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie, Velma, and the strange, but ever so handsome new kid, Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets," continued the logline as quoted by Variety.

The role marks a return to playing Daphne Blake for Grace. She voiced the young version of the character in the animated film "Scoob!" in 2020.

She was to reprise the role in the prequel, "Scoob! Holiday Haunt," but that film was axed by Warner Bros. Discovery in a cost-cutting move, reported Variety.

Grace has also played the young version of main characters in shows like the Netflix series "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" and in films like "Captain Marvel" and "I, Tonya."

Grace went on to receive an Emmy nomination in 2021 for outstanding guest actress in a drama for her work in the hit Hulu series "The Handmaid's Tale."

Elsewhere in television, she is also known for her work in "The Young and the Restless," "The Haunting of Hill House," "Young Sheldon," and "Designated Survivor."

In film, she has starred in projects like "Gifted," "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire," and "Five Night's a Freddy's 2." (ANI)

