Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 18 (ANI): India is demonstrating significant progress across sectors such as healthcare, finance, and the creative economy, showing the world its potential for growth but it does not mean there are no challenges ahead, Curtis Chin, Former US Ambassador to the Asian Development Bank and Managing Director of RiverPeak Group, has said.

Speaking with ANI at the Global Economic Cooperation 2026 Conference, he said India must address what he called the "little brick".

"India is clearly on the move," Chin said. "But it doesn't mean that there are no challenges ahead for India. As India moves forward, it has to address what I call the little brick that so many countries face. That is bureaucracy, regulation, inequality and corruption," he said.

Chin explained that these structural issues are not unique to India but are common across the entire region. He suggested that international platforms allow for a mutual exchange of solutions where India and the rest of the world can learn from each other to address these shared concerns.

"You know, that's not just an issue for India alone. It's an issue for all of the region. And let us hope that through events like this... that India can learn from others, but also the rest of the world can also learn from India."

He highlighted that, beyond addressing bureaucracy and regulation, a change in mindset is necessary for both local and foreign companies.

He discussed the importance of Indian businesses welcoming foreign capital and ideas, while also urging foreign companies to recognise how the "new India" has evolved compared to previous years.

Chin expressed strong confidence in the growth of the Indian economy. He noted that the market offers real opportunities for investors to achieve appropriate returns for the risks they take.

"I am confident that the Indian economy will continue to grow," Chin said. "And that will also mean greater partnership with companies and individuals and businesses from outside India." (ANI)

