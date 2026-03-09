New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): Aftermarket brand of GM Motors, AC Delco, on Monday entered into a licensing agreement with Assurance International to market products such as lubricants and batteries in India.

AC Delco is an umbrella brand of General Motors.

"It is a licensing agreement between AC Delco and Assurance International Limited only for aftermarket products including one, we start with batteries and lubricants. These are the only two products in which we have started off," Pratik Sharma, Business Head, General Motors India, told ANI.

Today's licensing agreement is in continuation of the 2026 tie-up.

"...now it's time to fly because we already made a background behind it. Already, plants are there in operations. So, lubricants and batteries, we are up, and we are ready to like go in the market now in full way," Sharma said.

Asked whether this partnership was an indication of General Motors re-entry into India, he refrained to comment. In 2017, General Motors (GM) reportedly exited the Indian passenger vehicle market.

"I cannot comment on anything on GM vehicles because in any case, it is not there. And as I said, we are maintaining our promise. We are still maintaining our customers and cars for our customers. So it is like we are maintaining our promise. But yes, as of now, I cannot say anything on General Motors, on the vehicle," he added.

Nilesh Garg, Chief Business and Growth Officer, Assurance International, said the agreement stands only for India now, but over a period of time, they would be looking towards neighbouring countries also.

"We will be manufacturing, marketing, and selling the product lines that are being approved by AC Delco under their technological prowess. And they will be certifying the quality product lines that we are launching," Garg said. (ANI)

