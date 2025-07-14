PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 14: A fresh academic year has begun at Giraffe Learning, as a new group of students steps into classrooms with aspirations of cracking the PUC, CET, and JEE exams. Blending structure with personal attention, the institute continues to guide young learners through one of the most important phases of their academic journey. This year's program introduces updated methodologies, with a renewed focus on conceptual clarity, practice-based learning, and academic mentoring. Giraffe Learning has recently established tie-ups with St. Charles for integrated studies in PUC, CET, JEE, and NEET.

Also Read | S Jaishankar on 3-Day China Visit: EAM Meets Chinese Vice President Han Zheng, Stresses 'Mutually Beneficial' Outcomes Through Normalised Ties (See Pics).

This year's program introduces updated methodologies, with a renewed focus on conceptual clarity, practice-based learning, and academic mentoring.

Orientation sessions began this week, with regular classes scheduled to follow. Admissions remain open for select batches.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 14, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Commenting on the new session, Sharief, Head of the Mathematics Department, said:

"Every student comes in with potential. Our aim is to guide that with clarity, consistency, and care."

Giraffe Learning has maintained a strong presence in Karnataka's coaching landscape for over a decade and continues to adapt its teaching practices to meet changing academic demands.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)