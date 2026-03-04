New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday conveyed her heartfelt greetings to the nation on the occasion of Holi, expressing hope for the happiness and prosperity of all citizens.

In a post on X, she said that the festival of colours spreads love and optimism, while strengthening unity and brotherhood among people. She wished that Holi brings joy to every life and inspires collective efforts toward building a developed India.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, March 04, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

"Heartfelt Holi greetings to all my fellow citizens from my side. This festival of colours infuses love and hope into people's lives and strengthens mutual unity and brotherhood. My wish is that this festival brings happiness into everyone's life and that we all together contribute to building a developed nation," President Murmu wrote on 'X'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his Holi wishes, highlighting that the festival fills the atmosphere with renewed energy and enthusiasm. In his message on X, he noted that the vibrant colours of celebration seen all around symbolise joy and positivity, leaving everyone filled with excitement and delight.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Temperature Expected To Rise by 2 to 3 Degrees Celsius in Next Few Days, IMD Forecasts Dry Weather for State.

"The festival of Holi infuses the entire atmosphere with new energy. This is the great specialty of this celebration. The way colours of joy scatter everywhere, visible on all sides, fills everyone with exuberance and delight," the 'X' post from PM Modi said.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday extended greetings to the people, describing the festival as a symbol of India's "thousand-year-old legacy" preserved and carried forward by the current generation with renewed energy.

Speaking to ANI, the CM said, "I extend heartfelt greetings to everyone. Preserving this thousand-year-old legacy, India's ancestors have handed it over to us. The current generation is carrying this forward with the same energy. The entire state is connecting to this holy festival," adding that efforts are underway to ensure a harmonious society.

He credited the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for integrating heritage with progress and realising the dreams of an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

"Uttar Pradesh and the entire country is walking ahead with confidence today; we can see a Naya Bharat - an India which is moving towards being Viksit Bharat. Under the leadership of PM Modi, the country has become a part of heritage and progress. We can take pride in the fact that in the Azadi ka Amritkaal, we have received the guidance of a leader like PM Modi. Under his leadership, India is realising the dreams of being a Viksit Bharat and Aatmanirbhar Bharat."

Holi marks the arrival of spring and the harvest season. The celebration is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. The festival of Holi begins with the ritual of lighting a bonfire, known as Holika Dahan. The following day marks the more widely celebrated aspect of Holi, when people immerse themselves in joy and togetherness by playing with colours.

This year, the celebration of the 'Festival of Colours' is being observed on two separate days. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)