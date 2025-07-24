Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 24 (ANI): ACC Limited, the fastest-growing building materials solutions company of the diversified Adani Portfolio, has announced its financial results for the first quarter ended 30 June 2025.

The company has delivered an accelerated start to the fiscal year, supported by sales of premium solutions, an increasing footprint of RMX plants, robust volume growth, operational efficiency, and continued market leadership.

Vinod Bahety, Whole-Time Director & CEO, ACC Limited, said, "With a purpose-driven accelerated start to the year, our performance reflects the strength of our integrated strategy--anchored in premium sales, operational excellence, cost leadership, and a deep commitment to sustainability. The consistent growth in volumes, efficiency gains, and digital transformation initiatives are enabling us to deliver greater value to our customers and stakeholders.""With our science-based net-zero targets validated by the SBTi, we continue to lead the industry in climate responsibility. As we move forward, we remain focused on scaling responsibly, innovating continuously, and building a future-ready building materials solutions company making a material impact that contributes meaningfully to the nation's infrastructure and economic ambitions," Bahety added.

The company has successfully commissioned a 1.5 MTPA brownfield grinding unit at Sindri.

Operational highlights reflect healthy upticks in volumes, operational efficiency, cost control, and CAPEX management, affirming the progress, a release added.

The financials show that the volume increased by 12 per cent YoY, supported by higher trade volumes and higher premium products as a percentage of trade sales volume (7pp YoY), ensuring market leadership.

WHRS power share increased by 4pp from 9.9 per cent to 13.9 per cent, and solar power share increased by 7.9pp from 3.4 per cent to 11.3 per cent, taking the green power share up by 11.9pp to 26.2 per cent, with a clear road map and investment commitments to achieve 60 per cent green power share well ahead of the targeted FY'28.

Optimised fuel basket, with the use of low-cost imported petcoke, improved linkage and captive coal consumption, and synergies with Group companies have resulted in a 10% reduction in kiln fuel cost from Rs 1.73 to Rs 1.56 per '000 Kcal.

Thermal value at 738 kcal improved by 1 kcal YoY, with expectations to improve further in the coming quarters driven by capex-based efficiency improvement projects. Logistics costs reduced by 5 per cent at Rs 972/ton, driven by the efficiency improvement journey.

The company said that the new initiatives taken on wheeler alignment as per shifting customer needs, improved road direct dispatch by 2pp at 69 per cent.

Through various freight negotiation initiatives, road Per Tonne per Kilometer (PTPK) has decreased by 1 per cent YoY at Rs 4.15 per ton.

The company's concrete business footprint and profitability improved through efficiency gains.

ACC Limited's revenue for the quarter at Rs. 6,087 Crore, up by 17 per cent YoY, driven by higher trade sales volume (6 per cent) and premium product as percentage of trade sales at 41 per cent (up by 7 pp YoY). Operating EBITDA at Rs. 778 Crore, up by 15 per cent YoY, EBITDA margin at 12.8 per cent. Net Worth increased by Rs 228 Crore during the quarter and stands at Rs. 18,787 Crore. EPS (Diluted) at Rs. 19.9 during the quarter, up by Rs 0.7 YoY.

ACC, along with its parent, Ambuja Cements, are India's two leading and the fourth-largest-scale cement manufacturers worldwide to achieve science-based net-zero and near-term target validation from the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

The company continues to invest in its initiatives of water conservation, circular economy, thermal substitution, and community development programmes.In outlook, the company said that cement demand growth in Q1 FY'26, remained strong at 4 per cent amid favourable macro-economic situations and sustained demand from housing and infrastructure segments.

"Outlook for Q2 FY'26 continues to remain strong. For FY'26, cement demand is expected to grow between 6% to 7% due to rise in demand for affordable housing (both rural and urban), higher spending on infrastructure and commercial sector, which includes increased investment in core and allied infrastructure sector," the statement added. (ANI)

