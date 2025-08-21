BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 21: Accops, a trusted provider of secure remote access and digital workspace solutions, has been recognized in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Desktop as a Service (DaaS). We believe, this recognition reaffirms the company's differentiated approach to enabling secure, scalable, and compliant digital workspaces for organizations worldwide.

We hold the view that Accops' inclusion in the Magic Quadrant reflects its proven ability to deliver customer-centric innovation, operational agility, and trusted execution in a fast-evolving DaaS landscape. For global businesses navigating hybrid work, regulatory complexity, and rising cyber threats, Accops offers a fully integrated DaaS solution stack -- combining virtual desktop infrastructure, identity & access management (IAM), and zero trust network access (ZTNA).

From secure BYOD enablement to cloud-native and GPU-powered virtual desktops, Accops supports a wide range of enterprise use cases -- with deployment options that include self-assembled, vendor-assembled, and fully managed models. The technology also powers JioPC, India's flagship DaaS offering, and integrates seamlessly with Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop for customers seeking cloud flexibility.

"We think, this recognition is a strong endorsement of the value Accops consistently delivers to our customers," said Vijender Yadav, Co-founder & CEO of Accops. "Our focus has always been on solving real-world enterprise challenges with solutions that are secure, agile, and simple to scale. It is a reflection of the outcomes our customers experience every day."

With a Made-in-India DNA and a global reach, Accops serves organizations of all sizes across consulting, BFSI, technology, government, manufacturing, and healthcare. Enterprises choose Accops not just for technology parity -- but for a unified platform that reduces complexity, accelerates compliance, and delivers seamless end-user experiences.

Key Strengths Highlighted in the Report:

* Operational Automation: Designed for ease of deployment and low-skill environments -- ideal for rapid rollouts with minimal overhead.

* Enterprise-grade Resilience: Backed by Reliance Jio Platforms, Accops operates with the scale, infrastructure, and reliability needed to support mission-critical workloads.

* Commercial and Deployment Flexibility: Accops offers a broad spectrum of licensing and hosting models, allowing customers to tailor DaaS to their specific business and regulatory needs.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

