New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI/Mediawire): Accord Software and Systems Pvt. Ltd, a leading provider of Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) solutions, today announced the volume production of Accord's new line of GNSS receiver IC's, the AST-500 "Kaveri" series manufactured with GlobalFoundries (GF).

GF is a leading semiconductor manufacturer with locations throughout the world offering a wide range of differentiated process technologies that enable high-performance products across multiple domains and applications.

Also Read | Suryakumar Yadav Gets Injured While Attempting Axar Patel’s Catch Near Boundary Line During DC vs MI IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Advanced features of Kaveri series

Accord's AST-500 Kaveri series of System on Chip (SoC) GNSS receiver IC's, fabricated by GF in a competitive technology, enables a broad range of feature-rich GNSS positioning and timing solutions. The advanced multi-constellation, multi-frequency GNSS engine leverages the Power-Performance-Area (PPA) benefits of the low-power, high-density semiconductor process technology, delivering contemporary GNSS performance in sensitivity, accuracy, Time to First Fix (TTFF) and interference/multipath mitigation.

Also Read | Baisakhi 2023 Fashion Ideas: Let Sonam Bajwa’s Traditional Wardrobe Inspire You This Year.

The series is fully compatible with the Indian satellite constellation NavIC, catering to the regional needs of navigation. The IC's support both code and carrier-based positioning enabling low-cost precision solutions.

The SoC's constitute an advanced multi-constellation GNSS engine as well as a low-power computing platform, along with high-speed internal RAM and a wide range of industry standard peripherals such as CAN 2.0, SPI, QSPI, I2C, and UART, facilitating development of location centric applications with no additional components.

Applications of Kaveri series

The AST-500 Kaveri series of SoC's enable Accord's own next-generation GNSS receiver products, as well as OEM customers designing high-performance GNSS receivers into their products. In particular, products for the Indian markets can leverage NavIC, India's regional GNSS satellite constellation, for applications including public transportation, passenger safety, emergency services, highway toll collection, traffic monitoring, logistics, delivery, timing synchronization, and supply-chain.

Support from the foundry

With over 30 years of technology development and solutions expertise in the GNSS area, Accord was looking to enhance their legacy AST-200 series of GNSS IC's by implementing their advanced multi-GNSS receiver technology in very low power and small footprint silicon.

"We were faced with a choice of semiconductor manufacturers," said Murali Krishna S., Accord CEO, "and we are very happy with our decision to go with GlobalFoundries. Accord especially appreciates the close support that we received from GF in taking our designs through the MPW, qualification, and volume production stages."

Products by India companies

"We are pleased to see companies such as Accord bring their own custom designed IC's to the market," said Michael J. Cadigan, Senior Vice President at GlobalFoundries, who was recently in Bengaluru on a business visit. "The world knows India - and Bengaluru in particular - for their engineering talent. Now we are seeing initiatives to promote high-technology products by Indian companies, and GlobalFoundries is happy to support companies such as Accord to offer differentiated semiconductor solutions - for India and the world," he added.

Jitendra Chaddah "JC", India Country Head, GlobalFoundries, noted: "GlobalFoundries has the largest semiconductor manufacturing services presence in the country. In India, we are focused on Technology Development, Technology Enablement, IP Design, Business Enablement and Fab Operations providing support for our manufacturing facilities in Germany, Singapore and the USA. In addition, GF India is committed to support fabless semi companies and start-ups to succeed in delivering solutions using differentiated technologies from GF. I congratulate the Accord team for bringing out their innovation and am excited about their continued partnership with GF for local & global customer needs."

Accord, founded in 1991, is a technology firm focusing on GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite Systems) technology and Embedded Systems. With its rich portfolio of GNSS products encompassing silicon IP to end-systems, Accord services multiple business segments such as consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, telecom and avionics. Accord is an ISO-9001:2015 and AS9100:2016 certified company. For more information, visit www.accord-soft.com

GlobalFoundries (GF) is one of the world's leading semiconductor manufacturers. GF is redefining innovation and semiconductor manufacturing by developing and delivering feature-rich process technology solutions that provide leadership performance in pervasive high growth markets. GF offers a unique mix of design, development and fabrication services. With a talented and diverse workforce and an at-scale manufacturing footprint spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia, GF is a trusted technology source to its worldwide customers. For more information, visit www.gf.com.

(c)GlobalFoundries Inc., GF, GlobalFoundries, the GF logos and other GF marks are trademarks of GlobalFoundries Inc. or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contact information

contactus@accord-soft.com

This story has been provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)