Suryakumar Yadav is going through a rough time of his career. After hitting a stratospheric purple patch, the law of average has finally caught up to him and he has scored four golden ducks across all competitions in his last six innings. Amidst this, reputed as a safe and athletic fielder, Suryakumar Yadav missed an easy catch of Axar Patel near the boundary line. The ball burst through his hand and hit his forehead above the eye. The MI cricketer looked in pain and walked-off the field. Although he seemed fit later and came on to bat.

Suryakumar Yadav Gets Injured

Suryakumar Yadav seems to have hurt himself while attempting that catch of Axar Patel! #DCvMI #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/0m06aQKbFy — Mohsin Kamal (@64MohsinKamal) April 11, 2023

Ball Hits Suryakumar Yadav Forehead

Suryakumar Yadav After Injury

Hope this injury is not serious, get well soon Suryakumar Yadav aka our Surya Dada 💙😭. pic.twitter.com/HH3Ma6YeX4 — Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) April 11, 2023

