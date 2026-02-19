PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 19: Accord Transformer & Switchgear Limited, a manufacturer of transformers, switchgear and customised power solutions, has filed its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) dated February 16, 2026 with the Registrar of Companies, Haryana, in connection with its proposed SME initial public offering (IPO).

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Latest News: Centre To Announce DA Hike in March? 2% to 5% Rise in Dearness Allowance Likely.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to 55,62,000 equity shares of face value ₹10 each through the book-building route.

Out of the total issue of up to 55,62,000 equity shares, up to 2,82,000 shares are reserved for the Market Maker. The net issue of up to 52,80,000 shares will be allocated as follows:

Also Read | India AI Impact Summit 2026: AI Must Not Replace Human Potential but Augment It, Says UN Chief Antonio Guterres.

not more than 50% to Qualified Institutional Buyers, not less than 15% to Non-Institutional Investors and not less than 35% to Individual Investors.

The issue will open for subscription on Monday, February 23, 2026 and close on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, with the equity shares proposed to be listed on the BSE SME platform. The anchor investor portion shall open and close on Friday, February 20, 2026.

IPO Highlights

- Fresh Issue: up to 55,62,000 equity shares- Face Value: ₹10 per share- Issue Type: 100% book-built SME IPO- Listing: BSE SME- Promoters: Mr. Pradeep Kumar Verma & Mrs. Shalini Singh- Book Running Lead Manager: GYR Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd.The price band and bid lot will be decided by the company in consultation with the Book Running Lead Manager and announced prior to issue opening.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)