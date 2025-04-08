NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], April 8: Action Construction Equipment Limited (ACE), India's leading material handling and construction equipment manufacturer and market leader in the Mobile Cranes & Tower Cranes segment, emerges as a key participant at Bauma 2025, the world's premier trade fair for construction machinery, currently taking place in Munich, Germany, from 7-13 April 2025.

A dominant force in India, ACE holds a 63% share in mobile cranes and 60% in tower cranes, driving growth across infrastructure, construction, manufacturing, logistics, defence, and agriculture. Beyond domestic leadership, ACE has expanded its global footprint, exporting to over 44 countries across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. Its participation at Bauma 2025 reinforces India's position as a global hub for construction equipment innovation and manufacturing.

The global construction equipment market is projected to reach USD 194.10 billion by 2030, with India expected to play a crucial role in driving this growth. With its advanced manufacturing capabilities and cutting-edge solutions, ACE is well-positioned to address the evolving demands of infrastructure development worldwide.

Mr. Sorab Agarwal, Executive Director, ACE, said, "ACE is not just manufacturing equipment; we are shaping the future of global infrastructure. Our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and engineering excellence drives us to set new industry benchmarks. As governments worldwide invest in modernization, ACE is ready to deliver cutting-edge solutions that enhance efficiency, reliability, and sustainability. Bauma 2025 is a powerful platform to showcase India's manufacturing strength, and we are proud to represent the nation on the world stage."

Bauma Expo is a premier gathering of global manufacturers, policymakers, and industry leaders, providing a platform to showcase advancements, foster collaborations, and explore emerging trends in infrastructure development. As a strong ambassador of 'Make in India', ACE continues to expand its presence across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia, and South America, bringing Indian engineering excellence to international markets.

At Bauma 2025, ACE is presenting its latest innovations, including the Equal Wheel Backhoe Loader, 3.5-ton Telehandler, and NX360 Multiactivity Pick-and-Carry Crane, reinforcing its commitment to technological excellence and innovation.

Further cementing its role as a leader in indigenous manufacturing, ACE recently secured a USD 49 million defence order from the Ministry of Defence, reinforcing its commitment to the 'Make in India' and 'AtmaNirbhar Bharat' initiatives.

