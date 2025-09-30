PRNewswire

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], September 30: Acefone, a leading cloud communication platform, announced the launch of AI-powered Post Call Analytics. It is an add-on, paid analytics capability that transforms voice calls into structured, decision-ready intelligence.

* New premium capability within Acefone's unified cloud-based communication platform helps enterprises analyze post-call interactions for sentiment, compliance, agent performance, and churn risk.

The new module uses advanced LLM to surface customer sentiment, pinpoint friction, verify policy adherence, and score agent performance at scale.

Designed for CX leaders, the feature addresses a familiar operational gap: only a small fraction of conversations is reviewed manually, while the rest remain unmined. Post Call Analytics closes that gap by analyzing 100% of recorded interactions after they occur and converting them into clear, auditable metrics and coaching actions.

Why it matters

For Indian enterprises competing on experience, every conversation is now a first-party data asset. Yet QA teams still sample only a sliver of calls. Moreover, compliance checks often happen after the fact and retention teams detect churn risk when it's too late.

Post conversation analytics solves these problems with a pragmatic, human-in-the-loop approach:

* Customer Sentiment & Themes: Understand intent, tone, and emerging issues, without adding survey fatigue.* Regulatory Readiness: Programmatically check interactions against compliance checklists (e.g., consent language, disclosure order, PII handling). Vital especially for BFSI, Healthcare, and other regulated sectors operating under frameworks such as DPDP Act (India), GDPR, and PCI DSS.* Agent Performance & Coaching: Score calls objectively identify skill gaps and generate targeted coaching queues that supervisors can action in minutes, not weeks.* Churn Prediction Signals: Detect dissatisfaction patterns (keywords, silence spans, repeated escalations) early enough for retention teams to intervene.

Announcing the launch, Ashish Nijhara, Chief Product & Technology Officer, Acefone, highlighted the transformative impact of the solution saying, "At Acefone, we don't pursue artificial intelligence merely to follow trends. Instead, we believe in building solutions that maximize value for our users. Post call analytics is where AI delivers the fastest, most measurable value. By analyzing every call, we give leaders objective, defensible insights they can trust. Our focus is on accuracy, explainability, and governance, so that every score and compliance check stands up to scrutiny."

Offerings by Acefone's AI Call Analytics:

1) Conversation-to-insight pipeline Acefone ingests call transcripts and performs domain-tuned speech-to-text where applicable. It then runs LLM models to extract sentiment, intent, entities, silence and overlap patterns. Additionally, it detects escalation markers and compliance signals. Results stream into QA scorecards, trend dashboards, and role-based reports.

2) Agent performance analytics Calls are scored across soft skills (empathy, clarity), process adherence (verification steps, resolution path), and outcomes (first-contact resolution proxy, next steps agreed). Supervisors can filter by team, queue, or campaign, automatically populate coaching packs, and measure improvement over time.

3) Churn and escalation signals PCA identifies early-warning indicators from repeated callbacks to unresolved promises. This helps customer success and retention teams to trigger save-actions (credits, callbacks, priority routing) in the integrated CRMs or ticketing tools.

4) Secure by design PII redaction, role-based access controls, configurable retention, and encryption in transit and at rest are standard. Customers can align settings with internal data-governance policies and applicable regulations.

Fitting in existing stacks

AI Call Analytics sits natively inside Acefone's unified cloud-based communication platform. Since the analytics operate post-interaction, deployment is minimally disruptive. Teams can initiate campaigns with the auto dialer software, validate outputs against human QA, calibrate thresholds, and expand rapidly.

Shella Seth, Chief Business Officer, Acefone emphasized the commercial advantage stating, "Enterprises want AI technology that can be proven and deliver a measurable ROI. With our AI Call Analytics capability, you can get a bird's eye view of all your customer conversations and analyze the brand positioning by every CSR. This will help you fix the root causes of churn, non-compliance, and poor customer experience. Companies can also analyze buying and promise-to-pay intent to forecast revenue pipeline. These are tangible results you can show to your boards. It's AI that pays for itself in measurable retention and risk reduction."

Governance, accuracy, and human-in-the-loop

Acefone emphasizes human supervision. Supervisors can drill into model rationales (the evidence excerpts that drove a score or flag), override results, and feed those corrections back for continuous improvement. Enterprise admins control storage regions, retention windows, and redaction policies to align with internal and external standards.

Availability

AI Call Analytics is already available for Acefone's customers as a paid add-on to its Cloud Communication Suite. Existing customers can contact their account manager to enable a guided pilot.

About Acefone

Acefone is a trusted global cloud communications provider rated 4.7/5 for reliability and service excellence. This all-in-one platform covers voice calling, messaging, WhatsApp Business, email, and video to help businesses deliver exceptional customer experiences. Backed by 99.5% uptime, the platform empowers over 5,200 organizations worldwide to streamline operations, gain AI-driven insights, and drive measurable growth.

