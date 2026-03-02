Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 2 (ANI): In a burst of colour and devotion, the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Udhampur organised a grand Shobha Yatra to mark the lead-up to the Holi festival.

The procession carried out on Sunday, centred around the practice of Hari Naam Sankirtana, transformed the city streets into a spiritual celebration. Starting from the ISKCON temple, the air was filled with the rhythmic chanting of the Hare Krishna maha-mantra and traditional kirtans honouring Chaitanya Mahaprabhu.

As the floral-adorned procession wound through Udhampur's main markets, it drew large crowds of spectators and participants alike. Devotees of all ages joined the march, dancing enthusiastically to the beat of drums and traditional percussion.

The vibrant attire of the participants and the jubilant atmosphere served as a fitting prelude to the upcoming Festival of Colours, spreading a message of joy and communal harmony throughout the town.

On this occasion, Parthi Sarthi Dass of Iskcon Temple said, "In this procession, everyone is singing praises of God. There is no specific caste or religion involved. Everyone can participate in this procession and offer their love to God."

Meanwhile, People across the country flocked to nearby markets to purchase sweets and colours. The streets were dotted with make-shift shops selling gulal, colours, toys, and other decor. Not just enthusiastic countrymen but overseas tourists as well could be seen breaking into unbridled celebrations ahead of Holi.

Holi, a festival celebrated with as much fervour in the country as it is overseas, will be marked on March 4, Wednesday, this year.

The festival is preceded by a ritual of lighting bonfires called Holika Dahan, signifying the burning of the demon Holika.

Some of the country's oldest and most popular pilgrimage sites, such as Vrindavan, Mathura, and Barsana, draw revellers on this day, smearing themselves with the colours of Holi. (ANI)

