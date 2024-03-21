VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 21: In a world where innovation, perseverance, and excellence define the corporate landscape, Acharya Bangalore B-School (ABBS) stand as the beacon of acknowledgement for those who have not only weathered the storms but have soared to unparalleled heights. Acharya Bangalore B-School (ABBS) in association with HR Success Talk and National Human Resource Welfare Association (NHRWA) Trust today organized a one-day Success Symposium - AURA 2024 to showcase business plan ideas presented by graduating students of ABBS to top industry business & category leaders. It marked a culmination of a landmark first-of-its-kind, which recognized the ever-growing contribution back to the talent community, and in the providence of key business insights or intelligence critical to high performance yields for emerging talent.

The event, held at The Capitol Hotel in Bengaluru, gathered more than 150+ luminaries, professionals, industry stalwarts and senior business professionals encompassing the functions of HR, Finance, Marketing, Operations, Entrepreneurship and Corporate Social Responsibility, for a day of profound discussions, knowledge exchange, and commendation of exceptional accomplishments.

The ambitious students participated in "Start-Up Genesis Award" in intra-college competition to present their B-Plan on AURA-2024, 5 teams were mentored by the industry leaders made their final presentation on the B-Plan pitching, and the audience voted out the best team - Dark Capital (Nidhi Siddhapura and Team).

AURA-2024 has been created with a focus to drive it as a student-industry engagement platform to showcase the invaluable insights and knowledge sharing done by the top industry leaders. The platform also focused on building relationships with the industry leaders to understand the challenges faced by the corporates in terms of finding the right skill force, the industry need, the gap between the industry & institute and finding the ways to bridge the gap.

AURA 2024 was inaugurated by the Chief Guest Brig. Arun Dravid - Indian Army Veteran Entrepreneur and Training & Development Expert, Mahipal Nayar, MD-CHRO, Trelix India and was graced by Nakul Basani - Executive Director Operations, ABBS, Dr H R Venkatesha- Director MBA, Dr.Madhumitha Chatterji - Director PGDM, Bijoy Das - Head-Corporate Relations & Placements, Govind Negi - Founder, HRST & Narasimha M V Founder, NHRWA.

Delivering the keynote address Mahipal Nayar, MD-CHRO, Trelix India said,"In today's fast-paced world, the timeless truth remains: there are no shortcuts to success. While many seek rapid growth and prosperity, it's vital to understand that success is not just a destination but a deeply personal journey. Along this journey, marked by hard work and perseverance, we discover invaluable lessons that shape our understanding of success. Embracing this journey, rather than fixating solely on the end goal, is the true path to fulfillment and lasting achievement."

Chief Guest Brig. Arun Dravid, Indian Army Veteran Entrepreneur and Training & Development Expertquoted by addressing the crowd "Success isn't just about reaching the summit; it's found in the journey's challenges, lessons learned, and the satisfaction of knowing you've pushed beyond your limits. Much like in the army, it's about resilience, strategic planning, and the courage to face adversity head-on."

Speaking on the occasion, Sankarasubramanian R, Executive Director (Radar) &Unit Head, Bharat Electronic Ltd (winner of Achievement and unrevealed recognition Award at Aura 2024)said that,"During times of national significance, individuals unite as one, transcending personal boundaries to make tough decisions crucial for progress, even amidst opposition. Despite the myriad challenges faced in our professional endeavours, it is our steadfast determination that drives us forward. True fulfillment in our careers is found in witnessing the tangible results of our labour. Let's consistently inspire ourselves and those around us, serving as guiding lights illuminating the path to success"

The other prominent speakers at the convention included Govind Negi, Founder, HR SUCCESS TALK, Rishikesh G, Founder & CEO, HILFEE, and Narasimha MV, Founder, National Human Resource Welfare Association (NHRWA) amongst others.

"We are thrilled to witness a massive success of AURA which aimed to celebrate the achievements of top professionals who are inspiring and shaping the future of the industry. Many college graduates, due to their current education system, often possess limited knowledge about industry requirements. To bridge this gap, fostering industry-applicable knowledge through campus outreach programmes and guest lectures from industry leaders are key. The success of any organisation still depends on the teamwork. It is not merely about individual contributions but it's a collective effort of a group that propels an organisation toward success. Regardless of the industry or sector, the synergy within a team is the driving force behind achievements." echoed the sentiment, shared, Venkat Nakul Dev Reddy Basani, Executive Director-Operations, Acharya Bangalore B-School.

AURA 2024 evaluated the image of brand India and its evolution over the years, by being game changer not only for the institute but also for the industry, served as a platform to honor the remarkable contributions and accomplishments of individuals from the industries from various functions in one common platform to appreciate and honor them for their invaluable contribution towards the growth of the industry and the nation in their respective domains.

The winners in the 8 categories are:

HR

1. Exemplary Leader - HR Business Partner (Male Category)- Ashish Banka, Cradel Wise, Head - HR

2. Exemplary Leader - HR Business Partner (Female Category), Upasana Dattani, Your Space, Head HR / GM Customer Experiences

3. Exemplary Leader - Diversity, Equity & Inclusions (Male Category), - Romit Sen, EY GDS TAX, Assistant Director - HRBP

4. Exemplary Leader - Diversity, Equity & Inclusions (Female Category)- Nipun Sharma Sonata Software Manager - Delivery and Recruitment

5. Exemplary Leader - HR Practices (Male Category) -Dr. Ranjith T P Volvo group India pvt ltd Head of Talent Acquisition- India

6. Exemplary Leader - HR Practices (Female Category) -Nandini Vijaisimha MMS Holdings Inc Sr. Director, India Corporate Affairs

7. Exemplary Leader - Learning & Development (Male Category)- Rahul Chatterjee Sansparsh Infraventure Pvt Ltd. Head HR and Training and development

8. Rising Excellence in Human Resources ((Male Category) -Shubham Pandey Infosys Ltd Senior Associate Lead

9. Rising Excellence in Human Resources (Female Category)- Manasa R Gowda Leadsquared Campus Recruiter

Finance

1. Exemplary Leader - Finance -Manikantan T Mphasis Ltd, Senior Vice President

2. Exemplary Leader - CFO -Venkatanarayana D Quesscorp, CFO

3. Outstanding Finance Leader -Anand Dhelia, Vialto, Partner

Marketing

1. Rising Excellence in Sales and Marketing- Prashant Keshri, Zinnov Head HR and Training and development

2. Exemplary Leader - Marketing Analyst- Dr. Kunal Saxena, SPNSU Director

3. Exemplary Leader - Branding - Ajeesh Venugopalan, AJ & VG Media, Founder CEO & Fractional CMO

Operations

1. Exemplary Leader - Quality Assurance- Narasimha Kumar S V N BEL SR.DGM-Corporate Quality

2. Outstanding Logistics and Supply Chain Management Leader- Prabhanjan Sreedhar Murthy Tripath Logistics Marketing Director

3. Rising Excellence in Supply Chain Management-Abhisek Maji Flipkart Internet Private Limited, Senior Manager - Supply Chain Planning

Entrepreneurship

1. Business Leadership Excellence Award- Lokesh Venkataswamy, Innomantra Consulting Private Ltd CEO & Managing Director

2. Entrepreneurial Excellence Award -Rooshi Hashmi Healing Space Founder CEO and clinical psychologist

3. Rising Entrepreneurial Talent Award (M) -Sonu Gupta Codersvrain Technology Pvt Ltd Founder and CEO

4. Rising Entrepreneurial Talent Award (F)- Ronak Sharma Hasyahetu Founder and Director

5. Exemplary Leader - CEO -Jeevan Guruprasad Rao Sahib, Indelox Promoter Director

Corporate Social Responsibility

1. Social Entrepreneurial Excellence Award (Male Category), Milan Monappa Home Meal localzi CEO and Founder at Localzi

2. Social Entrepreneurial Excellence Award (Female), Alina Alam, Mitti Social Initiative Foundation CEO, Founder

3. Social Activist of the Year, Praveen Kumar Shukla, Being Social-Ek Nayi Shuruaat Founder

4. Exemplary Leader - CSR, Bhuvaneshwari Loganathan, Raj Square Charity Foundation President

Lifetime Achievement Awards

1. Entrepreneur of the Year 2024- Prakash Pushpak, Pushpak Group Managing Director

2. Life Time Achievement in HR -PB Kotur L&T Technologies Global Head - Engineering Academy

3. Life Time Achievement in Finance- Jagannathan C Sonata Software Chief Finance Officer

4. Life Time Achievement in Marketing -Prabhakar Sourirajulu Ascent Software Vice-President,Marcom

5. Life Time Achivement in Operations -Sankarasubramanian R BEL Executive Director

6. Life Time Achievement in Quality- Krishan Kumar Agarwal BEL Head-Corporate Quality

7. HR Leader of the Year 2024- Naganagouda S J Tally Solutions Chief People Officer

8. Life Time Achivement in Public Governance -Sanjay Bisariya, IRAS Financial Advisor and Chief Accounts Officer Traffic

9. Influencer of the Year 2024 -N Deep, CII, Head Business Development

Corporate Leadership Awards

1. Leadership Excellence in Corporate Culture -Amit Saha ExcelR Edtech Pvt Ltd Associate Director - Institutional Partnership & Operations

2. Leadership Excellence in Corporate Culture -Hem Chandra Tewari Mohan Meakin Limited Head HR (Level GM)

3. Leadership Excellence in Corporate Culture- Bikram Keshori Nayak ,Empert Consultants Private Limited Chief Business Officer and HR Advisor

4. Leadership Excellence in Corporate Culture- Vishwanadh Raju, ANSR Global Head Global Talent

5. Leadership Excellence in Corporate Culture -Hepsiba Bala S, Hinduja Housing Finance Ltd Corporate HR Manager

6. Leadership Excellence in Corporate Culture- David Netto, ADP India Senior Talent acquisition business partner

7. Leadership Excellence in Corporate Culture -Malathi Tamizhselvan, VA Tech Wabag Head - TA

8. Leadership Excellence in Corporate Culture -A Annapurna, Fime India Private Limited Head - Human Resources & Admn.( India , South Asia & UAE)

9. Leadership Excellence in Corporate Culture- Bhoopala Krishna Urs M G, Rishi FIBC Solutions Pvt Ltd Sr.GM - HR (Corporate)

10. Leadership Excellence in Corporate Culture Sougata Sen / Neelam Roy, Hexaware Technologies Senior HR Leader

11. Leadership Excellence in Corporate Culture -Karuna Shettennavar, Novartis Healthcare Pvt Ltd Sr Talent Acquisition Business Partner - Campus Manager

12. Leadership Excellence in Corporate Culture -Ritu Sharma, Brillio Operational Excellence and University Relations

HR Success Talk:

HR SUCCESS TALK is an 11-year-old global community of 1,50,000 members (HR professionals and business leaders) who come together to learn from each other and share talent and business-related matters. We currently have chapters in 10 countries- India, UAE, Ghana, Saudi Arabia, Costa Rica, Philippines, Iraq, United States of America, United Kingdom and Zimbabwe. Our objective is to bring HR and Business Leaders together to discuss and solve talent-related business problems and share best practices with each other. Our learning ecosystem is built around our Webinar, HR Conference, YouTube Channel, HR Forum, Website, Blogs, Awards, Elite Clubs, EDGE Talk, College Collaborations, Online assessments, and Certifications with a strong presence in social media. Visit our Website, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, HRForum or YouTube Channel for more information.

National Human Resource Welfare Association (NHRWA)

NHRWA hosts an annual conference, providing a vital platform for HR professionals in India. This event seamlessly blends networking opportunities with practical solutions, addressing contemporary HR challenges. Attendees enjoy complimentary access to job portals and a vendor portal, streamlining talent acquisition and connecting HR experts with valuable resources. At NHRWA's Annual Conference, our mission is to elevate HR practices in India by fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing. Join us in shaping the future of workforce management, where insights and innovation come together to advance HR excellence.

Acharya Bangalore B-School (ABBS):

Acharya Bangalore B-School (ABBS) is a pioneering educational institution located in Bengaluru, Karnataka, managed by the Samagra Sikshana Samithi Trust. ABBS offers a wide array of programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate programs in Science, Commerce, Management and Arts, with the flagship MBA program. The institution's consistent 'A' grade accreditation from NAAC through three cycles underscores its unwavering commitment to academic excellence. ABBS stands out by integrating superior faculty, modern infrastructure, and innovative teaching methodologies to empower students to navigate the challenges of an ever-changing world.

For more information, please visit www.abbs.edu.in

