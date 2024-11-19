KIIT and KISS Founder Dr Achyuta Samanta being conferred the 'Grand Cross Award' by FIVB President Dr Ary Graca at the 39th FIVB World Congress in Porto, Portugal

PRNewswire

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 19: The Founder of KIIT and KISS, has been conferred the prestigious 'Grand Cross Award', the highest honour from the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB). This recognition was bestowed upon him during the 39th FIVB World Congress, a three-day event held in Porto, Portugal, from November 15 to 17.

Also Read | Rani Lakshmibai Birth Anniversary 2024: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Others Pay Heartfelt Tributes to 'Jhansi Ki Rani' on Her Jayanti.

This award acknowledges his outstanding contributions to the development of sports, particularly volleyball. FIVB President Dr. Ary Graca presented the award to Dr Samanta in a grand ceremony attended by representatives and presidents of volleyball associations from 222 countries.

Earlier, during a visit to KIIT and KISS, Dr. Graca had announced that Dr Samanta would be honoured with the FIVB Grand Cross Award for his exemplary efforts in promoting sports. Following this, Dr Samanta was specially invited to the World Congress, where he received prestigious recognition.

Also Read | Keerthy Suresh To Tie the Knot With Businessman Boyfriend Antony Thattil in Goa on THIS Date? Here's What We Know About the Rumoured Wedding Ceremony.

The Grand Cross Award is FIVB's highest honour, given to individuals who have significantly contributed to the growth and development of sports, particularly volleyball. Representatives from 222 countries appreciated Dr Samanta's remarkable achievements in sports and education during the event.

In his acceptance speech, Dr Samanta expressed his gratitude, saying, "I have been chosen for this highest honour by FIVB. I am deeply indebted to Lord Jagannath for this recognition and dedicate this award to Him. I also dedicate it to all sports enthusiasts and sportspersons of India, especially those from Odisha, as well as KIIT and KISS."

This award further highlights the impact of Achyuta Samanta's work in promoting sports and fostering talent at both national and global levels.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2560518/KIIT.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2234144/4867564/KIIT_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1507512/KISS_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)