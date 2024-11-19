The love lives of actors have always been a favourite topic of discussion among fans. From link-ups to speculations, fans never hesitate to dig out the slightest updates regarding their favourite star's personal lives. Now, as per the latest reports, South actress Keerthy Suresh is gearing up for the most special day of her life. According to the updates, the National Award-winning actress is set to marry her longtime boyfriend Antony Thattil. Keerthy Suresh To Tie the Knot With Long-Time Boyfriend at Goa’s Luxurious Resort on December 11 – Reports.

Keerthy Suresh To Marry BF Antony Thattil in December?

Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil, who have reportedly been in a relationship for more than 15 years, will tie the knot in a private ceremony in Goa on December 11 and 12. The couple met during their teenage years. The Nenu Local actress was in high school at the time, while Antony was pursuing his undergraduate degree in Kochi. After maintaining a low profile for several years, the duo have finally decided to take a step ahead in their relationship.

The Stunning, Keerthy Suresh

Who Is Antony Thattil?

Antony Thattil is a Dubai-based businessman who hails from Kochi. He owns two companies, Aesperos Window Solutions and Kaipalath Habeeb Faroque. More details regarding his family and background have not been revealed yet. His Instagram handle has over 548 followers and 651 accounts that he follows, including Keerthy Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Anirudh Ravichander. An official announcement regarding the marriage is expected to be made soon.

Keerthy Suresh was earlier rumoured to be dating music composer-singer Anirudh Ravichander. However, in an interview, Keerthy Suresh's father and producer, G Suresh Kumar, strongly denied the rumours and said, "There's absolutely no truth in that. The reports are all baseless without any truth in it." ‘Baby John’ Taster Cut: ‘Looking Like Kiara’! Fans Shocked by Keerthy Suresh’s Unrecognisable Glimpse in Promo of Varun Dhawan’s ‘Theri’ Remake.

On the professional front, Keerthy Suresh, last seen in the Tamil film Raghu Thatha, is now gearing up for the release of Varun Dhawan's Baby John. Directed by Kalees and produced by Atlee, the upcoming movie is a Hindi remake of Thalapathy Vijay's hit 2016 Tamil film Theri.

