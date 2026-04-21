PNN

New Delhi [India], April 21: Action TESA, one of India's leading engineered wood manufacturers, has transformed its full-truckload (FTL) logistics through a long-standing partnership with Traqo. Active for over four years, this collaboration delivers real-time visibility, automated workflows, competitive rate discovery, and reliable tracking, enabling efficient management of thousands of high-volume shipments for raw materials inbound to plants and finished products outbound nationwide.

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A flagship of the Action Group, Action TESA produces a comprehensive range of engineered wood products, including high-density moisture-resistant boards (HDHMR), MDF, particle boards, laminate wooden flooring, specialised HDF variants, acrylic hi-gloss panels, and doors. The company relies on large-scale FTL movements to transport bulk raw materials to its manufacturing facilities and distribute finished panels through an extensive dealer network covering major markets across India.

"Coordinating thousands of full-truckload shipments every month for inbound materials and outbound goods used to involve heavy manual effort and limited visibility. Since partnering with Traqo more than four years ago, we've gained complete control through digitized indents, smart auctions, live tracking, and automation, resulting in on-time deliveries, fewer delays, and a much smoother supply chain."

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-Rajeshwar Nair, Vice President - Projects | MDF/Plywood & Wood Panel Industry Specialist.

Current Implementation Across Operations:

- Started at the Rudrapur plant; the platform has been in active use for more than 4 years, centered on full-truckload operations.

- Core modules deployed: Indent for load planning, Auction for rate and transporter selection, Real-Time Tracking, and Automation for end-to-end workflows.

- Handles 4,000+ monthly trips with continuous GPS/SIM-based tracking and electronic proof of delivery (ePOD) for instant, accurate confirmation.

- Covers inbound raw-material movements to plants and outbound dispatch of finished products, featuring automated booking, dynamic rate finalization, live monitoring, delay alerts, and exception handling.

"Action TESA has shown strong capabilities in manufacturing and distribution, and is now applying a similar focus to logistics visibility. Their sustained use of real-time tracking and automation supports operational needs. Traqo serves as their logistics partner and will continue to assist in enhancing efficiency and expanding capabilities."

Key Accounts Manager at Traqo said.

About Action Tesa

Action Tesa is a division of the Action Group, which was founded in the early 1970s under the leadership of Shri N. K. Aggarwal. The group initially started with Action Shoes and has since diversified into various sectors, including engineered wood products. Action Tesa began its operations in February 2010, with a focus on the production of engineered wood panels. Significant achievements include the establishment of India's first thin MDF/HDF plant, becoming a leading manufacturer in the panel industry with advanced facilities, including a 7th-generation Contiroll press from Siempelkamp (Germany), and the launch of products such as HDHMR, BOILO (BWP FR HDF board), Abraze (a highly scratch-resistant pre-laminated MDF), Ornamatte, and HDF-based laminate wooden flooring. The company is managed by Chairman N. K. Aggarwal and Managing Director Ajay Aggarwal.

For further details, visit www.actiontesa.com

About Traqo

Traqo is an IIT-IIM-backed startup transforming logistics with its unified platform. As a complete freight booking-to-billing platform and digital command center, Traqo connects shippers, transporters, manufacturers, and logistics providers on one neutral, no-code SaaS ecosystem covering full-truckload, part-truckload, and container movements. Using SIM-based tracking, APIs, and automation (no hardware needed), it delivers end-to-end visibility across road, rail, and ocean freight.

Vaibhav Kumar, CTO & Co-Founder - We're starting with full truckload, part truckload, and EXIM logistics, but the destination is the entire global logistics ecosystem. Manufacturers deserve one platform for every logistics need, not a patchwork of solutions. We're building that platform: geography-agnostic, AI-native, and flexible enough to bring every piece of the supply chain under one roof.

Visit https://www.traqo.io/

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