New Delhi [India] April 12 (ANI/TPT): Actress Kirti Adarkar, who has worked in several Bollywood films and web series, is taking a step forward in her career with the launch of her production house Epiphany Entertainment recently.

The actress will now produce content under her banner and has some interesting projects in the pipeline. Speaking about her new venture, Kirti shared,"The word 'Epiphany' means a moment of great and sudden realisation. That's exactly what I felt when I decided to start this production house as I felt that it was the logical next step in my career. Our focus at EE is to make deep and profound cinema that causes a similar churning effect"

Kirti further added,"Our company is working on three projects with one webseries going into production next month and a movie going on the floors later this year".

Her business partner in this endeavor, Tanaayaa Adarkar Prabhu is an accomplished journalist having experience of more than a decade. "Having worked as a journalist I have first hand witnessed some stories which I feel need a platform. It's my desire to give such stories and artists a voice."

The company logo itself has a deep meaning. It was conceptualised by the other partner Tej Adarkar "The logo consists of an eye surrounded by a peacock feather. The symbolic usage of the Eye is a common theme in cultures across the world. In Indian culture it's identified with the third eye of Shiva which is again representative of the moment of epiphany."

Kirti has worked in commercially successful films like Sonam Kapoor starrer 'Neerja' and National award winning film 'Ventilator'. The actress has also worked in internationally acclaimed film 'Rebellious Flower' and A.R. Murugadoss directorial 'Akira' and 'Baar Baar Dekho' produced under the banner of Dharma Productions and Excel Entertainment.

The talented actress who has been entertaining the audience with her perfomance has also made a mark with her performance in the OTT industry. Kirti has acted in several webseries like 'Breathe' (Amazon Prime Video), Chacha 'Vidhayak hai Humare' (Amazon Prime Video) to name a few.

Kirti Adarkar is an accomplished theatre and movie actor. She started her career in the theatre scene in Delhi and has over the years made a name for herself in the movies and TV series.

