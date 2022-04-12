Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), both started the IPL 2022 under new leaders. While, CSK’s captain Ravendra Jadeja couldn’t do justice to his role and seeks his first breakthrough after consecutive 4 defeats in IPL 2022, in contrast RCB captain Faf du Plessis has lead the team incredibly so far winning 3 out of 4 matches. Chennai Super Kings have lost to Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad while as Royal Challengers Bangalore won against Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians after losing their first match to Punjab Kings. The two teams will be playing against each other on April 12, Tuesday. With RCB having upper hand over CSK, we have picked some players who could be the game changers on the given day. CSK vs RCB, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Streaming.

CSK vs RCB Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Moeen Ali (CSK)

The English all-rounder hasn’t been in his best form in IPL 2022 but his previous inning against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) was better so far. Moeen Ali helped CSK post a decent total of 154 runs as he contributed 48 runs which included 3 fours and 2 sixes and remained the top scorer from CSK. He is the crucial figure in Chennai Super Kings camp and will be looked up to by the team as they play RCB on Tuesday.

CSK vs RCB Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Ambati Rayudu (CSK)

Moeen Ali was assisted by Rayudu in the last game of CSK against SRH, to build a much needed fifty partnership. Ambati Rayudu’s sensible inning contributed 27 runs to the total though the team wasn’t able to defend. He also remains the player to watch out for as they gear up for clash against RCB on Tuesday.

CSK vs RCB Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Anuj Rawat (RCB)

In RCB’s last game against MI on Saturday, the left-handed opener Anuj Rawat steadied the ship after RCB lost an early wicket of skipper Faf du Plessis. Anuj smashed 66 off 47 balls to help his team defend successfully and register their third win of IPL 2022. It was his maiden half century of IPL. The player will be among the favourites from RCB as they take on CSK this Tuesday.

CSK vs RCB Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Virat Kohli (RCB)

Former RCB skipper, Virat Kohli made a brilliant partnership with opener Anuj Rawat to guide RCB through in their previous match against Mumbai Indians. He contributed much needed 48 runs and later his LBW dismissal by Dewald Brevis made the batter furious though his job was done. Kohli surely remains our player to watch out for as RCB play CSK on tuesday

CSK vs RCB Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB)

The Sri-Lankan right-arm leg spinner continues taking wickets for RCB at crucial moments. He knocked down the two important wickets of Dewald Brevis and Kieron Pollard in their last game to sabotage the Mumbai Indians Batters from making runs and putting up a reasonable total. He will be among the players to watch out for when RCB faces CSK on Tuesday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2022 05:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).