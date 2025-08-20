Businesswire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 20: Acuity Knowledge Partners (Acuity), a leading provider of bespoke research, analytics, staffing and technology solutions to the financial services sector, has appointed Emma Crabtree as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In her new role, one of her key responsibilities will be to lead Acuity's largest market in India, overseeing a dynamic workforce of over 5,000 professionals.

Crabtree has more than 25 years of leadership experience in client engagement and commercial strategy, having held senior roles at global financial institutions including BNP Paribas Securities Services, and RBC Investor & Treasury Services. Most recently, she served as Group Chief Commercial Officer at IQ-EQ, where she led the firm's commercial, segment strategy and marketing efforts across a broad suite of investor services and played a central role in strong organic growth and expanding client relationships.

Crabtree will join Acuity's Executive Committee and lead global sales, client engagement and marketing. She will work closely with Acuity's leadership to shape and execute the firm's growth agenda, including expansion and go-to-market of Acuity's research, data, analytics, and a wide set of bespoke technology and agentic AI solutions into existing and new client segments, geographies and product offerings.

"Emma is a commercial leader with a deep understanding of how data and technology platforms support global financial services firms," said Robert King, Chief Executive Officer, Acuity Knowledge Partners. "She brings with her a track record of building high-performing teams, delivering sales growth, and deepening strategic client partnerships. As Acuity continues its growth trajectory, her experience and insight will be invaluable in helping us deepen client impact and sharpen our commercial focus."

"I'm truly excited to join Acuity at such a pivotal point in its growth journey. The company has built a strong reputation for delivering exceptional value to its clients through deep domain expertise, technology-led solutions, and a culture of innovation.

I look forward to working with our talented teams to drive commercial excellence, opening new avenues for growth, and continuing to position Acuity as a trusted partner to our clients worldwide. Together, we'll look forward to building on the strong foundations already in place and helping to unlock the next phase of growth," said Emma Crabtree.

At BNP Paribas, Crabtree held several senior sales leadership roles, including Global Head of Sales for Asset Managers and Alternatives, and Head of Sales for EMEA and Continental Europe. Prior to that, she spent nearly two decades at RBC, where she served as Managing Director, Global Client Coverage, focused on institutional client growth.

