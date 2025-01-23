Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 23 (ANI): Adani Energy Solutions (AESL) reported a 80 per cent surge in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to to Rs 625 crore in the third quarter (Q3) of the current financial year (FY25).

While the adjusted PAT, excluding one-time tax items, grew 26 per cent to Rs 440 crore.

The company recorded 24.4 per cent in total income of Rs 6,000 crore in the Q3FY25, as per the company.

As per the financials, the operating revenue for the Q3FY25 stood at Rs 4,173 crore compared to Rs 3,615 crore of the same period last year, witnessing a 15.4 per cent increase. The same was Rs 12,941 crore for 9M FY25, a 21.4 per cent increae.

The total income for 9M FY25 stood at Rs 17,850 crore, a 44.4 per cent increase in the same period from last year.

"Continuing the growth momentum, AESL reported another strong quarter on both operating and financial metrics. The company stays focused on timely project commissioning as well as achieving operating efficiencies," said Kandarp Patel, CEO, Adani Energy Solutions.

"The key highlight of this quarter is the new project wins in AESL, which not only helps in gaining market share but also strengthens AESL's pole position as the largest private

transmission player in India. The power demand trends in both utilities are encouraging and we are making progress with the installation of smart meters in all our contracts with daily average installation consistently improving," he added.

He further added, "We are confident that despite a large order book of Rs 54,761 crore in transmission and Rs 13,600 crore in smart metering, the company will continue to deliver strong operating and financial performance, thanks to unparallel project and operating excellence coupled with robust capital management program," said Patel.

The company said that the growth in the third quarter is driven by the contributions from the recently commissioned MP Package-II, Kharghar-Vikhroli, Warora-Kurnool, KhavdaBhuj, Mahan-Sipat lines, higher energy sales in Mumbai and Mundra utilities, the comapany said.

The EBITDA which stands for the Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization increased by 6 per cent to Rs 1,831 crore for the quarter resulting from strong revenue growth across all segments, driven by strong revenue growth, EPC income in transmission, treasury income, and steady regulated EBITDA from Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML).

The operational EBITDA of Rs 1,579 crore in Q3 ended 9 per cent higher. The transmission business continues to maintain the industry's leading operating EBITDA margin of 92 per cent.

Secured two new transmission projects - Khavda Phase IV Part-D and Rajasthan Phase III Part I (Bhadla - Fatehpur HVDC), adding 3,044 ckm to under construction network

This marks the largest project in the company's operating history, the company added.

The company has fully commissioned MP package - II transmission line during the quarter and is on track to fully commission Sangod, Khavda Phase-II Part-A, KPS-1 lines in FY25.

With five new project wins so far this year, the under-construction transmission pipeline has zoomed to Rs 54,761 crore in Q3FY25 from Rs 17,000 crore.

The capex as of 9MFY25 has increased to Rs 7,475 crore, as per the company.

The smart meter deployment is progressing well with the current average run-rate of 15,000 meters per day expected to reach an average of 20,000 meters per day by the next quarter.

With the addition of two new transmission projects, the company's under-construction transmission pipeline has significantly expanded to approximately Rs 54,761 crore. (ANI)

