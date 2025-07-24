Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 24 (ANI): Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) on Thursday reported that its profit after tax (PAT) saw a sharp uptick of 71 per cent year-on-year to Rs 539 crore during the April-June quarter of 2025-26 fiscal.

The Adani Group company attributed this growth to double-digit EBITDA growth, and aided by lower depreciation and lower net tax outgo year-on-year.

Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL), part of the globally diversified Adani portfolio and one of the largest private transmission and distribution companies in India with a large smart metering portfolio, today announced its financial and operational performance for the April-June quarter.

Further, AESL logged a robust growth of 28 per cent year-on-year in total income of Rs 7,026 crore in April-June quarter, which it said was backed by stable operating performance, SCA (Service Concession Arrangement) income due to higher capex and rising contribution from smart metering business.

Its EBITDA increased by 14 per cent to a record high of Rs 2,017 crore during the quarter, driven by resilient performance in transmission and distribution segment and significant contribution from smart metering business segment.

During the quarter, AESL fully commissioned three transmission projects - Khavda Phase II Part-A, Khavda Pooling Station - 1 (KPS-1), and Sangod transmission.

Also, the company secured a new transmission project - WRNES Talegaon line. With Talegaon project, the under-construction order book stands at Rs 59,304 crore.

AESL's capital expenditure during the quarter increased by 1.7x to Rs 2,224 crore, as against Rs 1,313 crore in the same quarter of last fiscal 2024-25.

In another update, AESL said it has installed fresh 24 lakh smart meters during the quarter, taking the total to 55.4 lakh smart meters by achieving a daily run rate of 25,000-27,000-meter installations.

The company said it aims to install 70 lakh new meters this year, thereby achieving a minimum of 1 crore meters cumulatively by the end of 2025-26.

"The near-term tendering pipeline in the transmission sector is solid at Rs 90,000 crore," AESL said.

"We are pleased to report another robust quarter. The effective on-ground execution & focused O&M enabling consistent progress on the project capex growth continues to be our key performance yardstick as we stay focused on unlocking the huge locked-in growth potential in our core business segments," said Kandarp Patel, CEO, Adani Energy Solutions

"During this quarter, the company made strides to commission three new transmission lines and achieved industry leading daily run-rate in terms of smart meters installation. We expect to not only maintain the same momentum, but further enhance our pursuit of timely completion of our under-construction project pipeline. In terms of business outlook, as the sector offers immense opportunities backed by regulatory support and strong underlying factors like power demand and changing energy mix, AESL remains excited to tap the fresh opportunities falling within the risk-reward matrix and capital allocation policy of the company. We anticipate a significant increase in AESL's capex roll-out and new bid activity from Q2, as the monsoon subsides," Kandarp Patel added. (ANI)

