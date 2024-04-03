Business News | Adani Green Energy Becomes India's First to Surpass 10,000 MW Renewable Energy

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 3 (ANI) : Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), India's largest and one of the world's leading renewable energy (RE) companies, has surpassed 10,000 megawatts (MW) of operational portfolio, delivering reliable, affordable, and clean power to the national grid, said a company statement on Wednesday.

AGEL's 10,934 MW operational portfolio will power more than 5.8 million homes and avoid about 21 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

The company statement said, AGEL is setting a precedent for how innovative technology, execution capabilities, digitization, a robust supply chain network, and long-term infrastructure financing, combined with sustainable practices, can drive the clean energy transition and decarbonization on a giga scale.

"We are proud to be India's first das hazari in the renewables space," said Mr Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group.

"In less than a decade, Adani Green Energy has not just envisioned a greener future but has actualised it, growing from a mere idea to explore clean energy to achieving a phenomenal 10,000 MW in installed capacity. This achievement is a demonstration of the rapidity and scale at which the Adani Group aims to facilitate India's transition to clean, reliable and affordable energy. In our drive towards 45,000 MW by 2030, we are building the world's largest renewable energy plant in Khavda -- a 30,000 MW project unparalleled on the global stage. AGEL is not just setting benchmarks for the world but redefining them," he added.

The satement further said that in line with AGEL's pledge to enhance natural and social capital, the company is pursuing sustainable practices across its operations.

AGEL's unwavering focus on energizing a sustainable future for all is aligned to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals of affordable and clean energy, decent work and economic growth, industry, innovation and infrastructure, water stewardship, waste management and a circular economy, biodiversity management and climate action. AGEL's operating portfolio is certified 'single-use plastic free', 'zero waste-to-landfill' and 'water positive for plants with more than 200 MW capacity'.

"AGEL is developing the world's largest renewable energy project of 30,000 MW on barren land at Khavda in Kutch, Gujarat. Built across 538 sq km, it is five times the size of Paris and almost as large as Mumbai city. AGEL has operationalized 2,000 MW cumulative solar capacity (i.e. over 6% of the planned 30,000 MW) within 12 months of commencing work. Work at Khavda continues at a fast pace, with AGEL leveraging the project execution capabilities of Adani Infra, the manufacturing expertise of Adani New Industries Limited, the operational excellence of Adani Infrastructure Management Services Ltd. and the robust supply chain of our strategic partners," the statement further read. (ANI)

