Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 9(ANI): Chairman of Adani Group, Gautam Adani, expressed elation as Mercom Capital's recent rankings positioned the conglomerate as the second-largest global player among large-scale solar PV developers.

The recognition signifies Adani Group's steadfast commitment as one of the fastest-growing contributors to renewable energy on a global scale.

This achievement aligns with their ambitious target of achieving 45 GW of renewable energy capacity by the year 2030.

In a post on social media platform X, Gautam Adani shared his enthusiasm, "We are happy to see Mercom Capital's recent rankings, placing us second globally among the world's large-scale solar PV developers. This recognition underscores our continued and unwavering commitment as one of the fastest growing renewable energy players in the world and on target to achieving our ambitious goal of 45 GW renewable energy capacity by 2030. @AdaniGreen #COP28 https://mercomcapital.com/top-large-scale-solar-developers/"

The rankings by Mercom Capital, a premier clean energy communication and consulting firm, highlight Adani Group's significant contributions to the solar energy landscape.

This recognition comes at a juncture, especially as global discussions on climate action intensify, with the ongoing COP28 summit being a focal point for leaders and organizations worldwide.

Adani Group's commitment to renewable energy aligns with the larger global agenda for sustainable practices, as reflected in their active participation in international climate conferences such as COP28.

The hashtag #COP28 in Adani's post emphasizes the relevance of their achievement in the context of global efforts to combat climate change.

The provided link to Mercom Capital's rankings offers detailed insights into the standings of large-scale solar developers globally, reaffirming Adani Group's position as a key player in driving renewable energy initiatives. (ANI)

