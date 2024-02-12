Business News | Adani Institute of Infrastructure Management Holds Convocation

According to a press release by Adani, this illustrious event, marking the institution's 7th convocation, witnessed the conferral of diplomas upon 66 students, symbolizing their academic journey and accomplishments.

Feb 12, 2024
Business News | Adani Institute of Infrastructure Management Holds Convocation

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 12 (ANI): The Adani Institute of Infrastructure Management (AIIM) commemorated a significant milestone on Monday as it hosted the convocation ceremony for the 2021-23 batch.

According to a press release by Adani, this illustrious event, marking the institution's 7th convocation, witnessed the conferral of diplomas upon 66 students, symbolizing their academic journey and accomplishments.

    Search

    Business News | Adani Institute of Infrastructure Management Holds Convocation

    Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. According to a press release by Adani, this illustrious event, marking the institution's 7th convocation, witnessed the conferral of diplomas upon 66 students, symbolizing their academic journey and accomplishments.

    Agency News ANI| Feb 12, 2024 08:44 PM IST
    Business News | Adani Institute of Infrastructure Management Holds Convocation

    Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 12 (ANI): The Adani Institute of Infrastructure Management (AIIM) commemorated a significant milestone on Monday as it hosted the convocation ceremony for the 2021-23 batch.

    According to a press release by Adani, this illustrious event, marking the institution's 7th convocation, witnessed the conferral of diplomas upon 66 students, symbolizing their academic journey and accomplishments.

    The ceremony was graced by the esteemed presence of Vinayak Chatterjee, Founder and Managing Trustee of The Infravision Foundation, who served as the chief guest.

    Dr Priti G. Adani, Chairperson of Adani Foundation, presided over the event, joined by Prof. Ravi P Singh, Director of the Adani Institute of Infrastructure and Provost of Adani University.

    The convocation hall was abuzz with the presence of eminent dignitaries from academia and industry.

    A total of 56 students received diplomas in PGDM (Infrastructure Management), while 10 graduates were honored from the PGDM (Law) program.

    Burigari Saiprasadini, a standout performer from PGDM (Infrastructure Management), was bestowed with the prestigious Gold Medal in recognition of her exceptional academic achievements.

    The evolution of AIIM into Adani University since 2022 has heralded a new era of academic innovation. The PGDM (Infrastructure Management) program has transitioned into an MBA (Infrastructure Management), aligning with contemporary educational paradigms.

    Notably, first-year MBA students were acknowledged for their outstanding academic performances.

    Jaivardhan Mittal, Mayank Mehta, and Avinash Yadav, all from the MBA (IM) program, received certificates honoring their meritorious achievements.

    Addressing the graduating cohort, Vinayak Chatterjee emphasized the importance of purpose and determination in shaping one's career trajectory.

    He underscored the vast opportunities in the infrastructure sector and encouraged students to embrace optimism and confidence as they embark on their professional journey.

    Dr Priti G. Adani lauded the pivotal role of infrastructure in driving economic growth and emphasized India's emergence as a global powerhouse.

    She commended the graduates for their dedication and acquisition of multifaceted skills, positioning them as future leaders and innovators in the dynamic infrastructure landscape.

    The 7th convocation marked a significant milestone in AIIM's relentless pursuit of excellence in infrastructure education and research.

    As it continues its journey under Adani University, the institution remains steadfast in its commitment to nurturing the next generation of leaders poised to steer the burgeoning infrastructure industry toward unprecedented heights. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

