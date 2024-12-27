Ahmedabad (Gujarat [India], December 27 (ANI): Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), has announced the procurement of eight state-of-the-art harbour tugs, all to be constructed by Cochin Shipyard Ltd.

With a total contract value estimated at INR 450 Crore, these tugs are expected to begin delivery in December 2026 and continue until May 2028, significantly improving the efficiency and safety of vessel operations in Indian ports.

Also Read | NASA Probe Survives Record-breaking Close Approach to Sun.

According to APSEZ, this initiative aligns with the government's Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives by boosting local manufacturing and enhancing self-reliance in the maritime sector. The order for eight 70-tonne bollard pull tugs will increase Adani's total fleet to 152.

Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director & CEO of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) stated "This collaboration to procure from Cochin Shipyard Ltd signifies our commitment to enhancing maritime infrastructure in India and demonstrates our confidence in our nation's PSUs."

Also Read | January 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: From Republic Day to Makar Sankranti to Chinese New Year, Check Dates of Important Events in the First Month of the Year.

He added, "By leveraging local manufacturing capabilities, which are world-class, we aim to contribute to the 'Make in India' initiative while ensuring that our operations meet international standards of safety and efficiency."

Previously, APSEZ contracted the construction of two 62-tonne bollard pull ASD (Azimuthing Stern Drive) tugs to Cochin Shipyard Ltd for Ocean Sparkle Ltd, both of which were delivered ahead of schedule and deployed at Paradeep Port and New Mangalore Port.

The construction of three additional ASD tugs is currently underway, bringing the total order to 13 tugs, aimed at providing a younger fleet for efficient and reliable services in the port sector.

This initiative underscores the importance of sustainable practices in shipbuilding and reinforces the strategic significance of the maritime industry in India's economic growth.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) is a part of the Adani Group, and has evolved from a port company to an Integrated Transport Utility providing end-to-end solutions from its port gate to customer gate.

It is the largest port developer and operator in India with strategically located ports and terminals.The company is also developing a transhipment port at Colombo, Sri Lanka and operates the Haifa Port in Israel and Container Terminal 2 at Dar Es Salaam Port, Tanzania. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)