Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 2 (ANI): Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (APSEZ), India's largest integrated transport utility, reported a 16% year-on-year growth in cargo volumes for August 2025, handling 41.9 MMT of total cargo. This growth was largely driven by a 29% surge in container traffic, reinforcing APSEZ's leadership in port operations and its role as a critical enabler of India's trade.

According to a release, Mundra Port, the flagship gateway on India's western coast, delivered a series of record-breaking performances during the month. The T2 terminal achieved its highest-ever monthly throughput, handling 1,29,780 TEUs, while AMCT (CT2) set a new milestone with 1,04,793 TEUs across 40 vessels, surpassing its previous best of 1,01,441 TEUs in July 2023. In addition, Mundra's RoRo operations established a new single-day benchmark on August 29, 2025, with the wharfing of 1,460 cars, overtaking the earlier record of 1,435 cars achieved in March 2025.

Container and rail operations also recorded new highs, the release said. The port handled 0.97 lakh outward container TEUs across 756 import rakes, exceeding the previous record of 0.94 lakh TEUs. Double stack handling touched fresh peaks with 542 import rakes carrying 0.31 lakh TEUs, while overall double stack volumes reached 0.50 lakh TEUs (0.19 export and 0.31 import) across 885 rakes, surpassing the earlier benchmark of 0.46 lakh TEUs in July 2025.

Across all ports, APSEZ handled 202.6 MMT of cargo in the year-to-date period from April to August 2025, reflecting 11% year-on-year growth, led by a 22% increase in container volumes. Logistics operations also showed upward momentum, with rail volumes at 57,347 TEUs in August, up 8% year-on-year, and GPWIS cargo at 1.69 MMT, an increase of 3%. Year-to-date, rail volumes rose 14% to 2,97,766 TEUs, while GPWIS cargo reached 9.35 MMT, a 3% increase.

Beyond operational records, Mundra Port holds deep economic and strategic significance for both the region and the nation. Situated in Kutch, Gujarat, the port has emerged as a vital hub for international trade, serving as India's largest commercial port and the country's principal gateway for containerized, bulk, and liquid cargo.

"Its seamless connectivity through rail, road, and pipelines integrates hinterland markets with global supply chains, reducing logistics costs and enhancing trade competitiveness. By supporting the government's "Make in India" and "Maritime India Vision 2030" initiatives, Mundra Port is not only driving regional prosperity but also strengthening India's position in the global maritime sector," the release said. (ANI)

