Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 30 (ANI): Adani Power Limited has generated 102.2 Billion Units of power in the just-concluded financial year 2024-25, up by 19.5 per cent from 85.5 BU in 2023-24, the company's earnings results released Wednesday showed.

According to company information, the Adani Group company's consolidated power sale volume was at 95.9 BU in 2024-25, up by 20.7 per cent from 79.4 BU in 2023-24 due to robust power demand and higher operating capacity.

Consolidated continuing total revenues were higher by 10.8 per cent at Rs 56,473 crore in 2024-25 vs Rs 50,960 crore in 2023-24; supported by higher sales volumes, offset partially by lower tariff realisation.

In the January-March quarter, consolidated power sale volume was at 26.4 BU, up by 18.9 per cent from 22.2 BU in same quarter of 2023-24, due to growing power demand and higher operating capacity.

The consolidated continuing total revenue for Q4 2024-25 was higher by 5.3 per cent at Rs 14,522 crore vs Rs 13,787 crore in Q4 2023-24; primarily due to higher volume, offset by lower tariff realisation.

Adani Power's Profit After Tax for 2024-25 was lower at Rs 12,750 crore as compared to Rs 20,829 crore in 2023-24 on account of lower one-time revenue recognition and higher tax charge.

The Profit After Tax for January-March 2024-25 was similar at Rs 2,599 Crore to the PAT for Q4 2023-24, affected by lower recognition of one-time items.

Commenting on the results, SB Khyalia, CEO, Adani Power Limited, said, "Adani Power has posted ever higher operating and financial performance for FY 2024-25, aptly demonstrating the strength and resilience of the Adani Portfolio companies."

"As we progress quickly in the next phase of capacity expansion, we are prioritising capital and cost efficiencies to sharpen our competitive edge and extend our sectoral leadership across key parameters. We are employing our deep, cross-domain expertise to make the business future ready to continue delivering superior returns over the long term. Our unrelenting commitment to sustainability, which has seen us rank among the best thermal power producers in the world on several counts, will continue to guide us on our growth journey," the CEO added.

Adani Power (APL), a part of the Adani portfolio, is the largest private thermal power producer in India. The Company has an installed thermal power capacity of 17,510 MW spread across eleven power plants in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Tamil Nadu, apart from a 40 MW solar power plant in Gujarat. (ANI)

