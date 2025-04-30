New Delhi, April 30: Meta AI app is launched by Mark Zuckerberg platform. After adding Meta AI to platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger, the company is now offering an app dedicated to its AI tool. The app was introduced during Meta’s LlamaCon event and works in a similar way to other AI assistant apps like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini AI. It is powered by the Llama 4 model and includes a Discover feed, a place to share and explore how others are using AI.

Users can now experience a personal voice conversations with Meta AI standalone app. The app will allow its users to engage with Meta AI using voice commands for making it easier to multitask while the assistant handles tasks in the background. The AI remains accessible with a visible icon indicating when the microphone is active. "This release is the first version, and we’re excited to get this in people’s hands and gather their feedback," said Meta. Amazon Launches the All-New Kindle Paperwhite in India With up to 12 Weeks of Battery Life; Check Price and Other Details.

Meta AI App Features

Meta has enhanced its Llama 4 model to deliver responses that feel more personal, relevant, and conversational. Users can also access advanced features like image generation and editing, which can be done through voice or text conversations with AI assistant. Meta has also introduced a voice demo with full-duplex speech technology, which users can toggle on or off to try out. The advanced feature will enable a more natural and fluid voice experience. It will allow the AI to speak in real-time, without reading the written responses. Motorola Edge 60 Pro Price in India, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About Latest Smartphone of Motorola.

It is trained on conversational dialogue to let its users to interact with Meta AI in a way that feels more like talking to a human, making conversations faster, and smoother. The Meta AI app also features a Discover feed, where users can explore and share how others are using AI in creative ways. It now acts as the companion app for Meta’s AI glasses and is connected to the meta.ai website. Voice conversations, including the full-duplex speech demo, are initially available in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

