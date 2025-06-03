Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 3 (ANI): Investors largely ignored a recent Wall Street Journal report alleging new US prosecution scrutiny over Adani's potential Iran sanctions violations.

Adani Group stocks demonstrated resilience, with the group's market capitalisation down a mere 1.8 per cent, outperforming the broader Nifty's 0.7 per cent dip. Adani Enterprises saw a 1.9 per cent decline, while ACC fell just 0.3 per cent, according to company's release.

The Adani Group swiftly dismissed the report as "baseless and mischievous." Analysts suggest the market is increasingly discounting such external pressures, viewing them as targeted attacks on Adani's crucial role in India's energy security.

Despite a series of negative campaigns from global media, short-sellers, and regulatory bodies, Adani's performance and investment plans remain unimpacted. The group continues to attract global investor interest.

Over the past two years, Adani Group has achieved over 25 per cent profit growth and invested Rs 1.75 lakh crore (USD 21 billion), even amidst volatility, added the release.

This expansion has been coupled with significant debt reduction, bringing its net debt to EBITDA to a low 2.5x, among the best globally for infrastructure.

Previous major challenges, including the January 2023 Hindenburg Research report and a November 2024 US Department of Justice indictment (preceding green energy fundraising), similarly failed to disrupt the group.

It's notable that the WSJ reporter, Ben Foldy, has publicly expressed interest in writing a book on Hindenburg Research and has previously helped amplify their targets. Hindenburg itself has a history of targeting green energy companies, including Adani.

The market's sustained confidence in Adani underscores its strong fundamentals, strategic importance to India, and proven ability to overcome external challenges. (ANI)

