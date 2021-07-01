B.Com and M.Com program at MIT-WPU is a pathway to understanding global accounting and finance with a host of specializations

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI/SRV Media): MIT World Peace University's (MIT-WPU) School of Commerce, ranked 25th in India by TOI Survey 2020, is inviting aspirants to enroll for their reputed undergraduate and postgraduate programs.

The School of Commerce is dedicated to instilling a true spirit of partnership, innovation, spirituality, humanity, and global peace through its industry relevant curriculum. The UG and PG program in Commerce have been designed keeping in mind the needs of the industry; and is a pathway to understanding global accounting and finance with a host of specializations that help students develop their professional skills to become employable or entrepreneurs.

Students enrolled in the B.Com. and M.Com. programs at MIT-WPU will be exploring global perspective of social transformation through holistic learning experiences that are based on value-based education, research, and industry collaborations.

Career Prospects: MIT-WPU's B.Com. and M.Com. program provides students excellent and thorough understanding of accounting, taxation, costing, financial management, auditing, and management accounting fundamentals. Students gain the needs of industry and academia through conceptual knowledge, logical reasoning, critical thinking and analysis in the domain of commerce. Graduates from both the programs gain the required skills to take up positions as Business Analysts, Research Associate, Investment Banker, Loan Officer, Finance Manager and Wealth Manager, among others.

Program Highlights: MIT-WPU's Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com.) program is a three-year trimester pattern undergraduate degree program that provides an ideal blend of required and elective courses with specializations in cost accounting, banking and insurance, marketing, and e-commerce. Both the programs, B.Com. and B.Com. (Hons) International Accounting and Finance, are designed with practical learning and hands-on experience in mind, giving students a competitive advantage and preparing them to face complex business challenges on a global scale.

Similarly, the Master of Commerce (M.Com.) program is a two-year trimester pattern postgraduate degree program designed to provide students with the necessary skills to keep them up to date on current trends in the field of commerce, and help students in becoming experts in the world of trade and commerce through a unique blend of academics and extracurricular activities. Further, students are encouraged to apply for merit-based scholarships at MIT-WPU, which provide financial assistance based on academic and non-academic performance.

International Collaborations: MIT-WPU's B.Com.(Hons) International Accounting and Finance program is offered in collaboration with Associate of Chartered Certified Accountant (ACCA), UK program in order to provide students with comprehensive knowledge and problem-solving skills. It aims to strengthen a global profession based on the application of consistent standards in commerce education. Students can gain a unique perspective of global scenarios by visiting foreign universities to gain global exposure. The University has international collaboration with the University of Tennessee, USA; VU University, Netherland; Macquarie University, Australia; University of Leicester and University of Hull, England; and Nanyang Technical University, Singapore.

Placements & Recruiters: Both the UG and PG programs in Commerce bring in over a half-century of companies to the university campus on a regular basis for on-campus drive placement opportunities and to provide aspiring students with industrial exposure. MIT-WPU provides 100% placement assistance to students, with students receiving the highest salary package of INR 10 lacs per year. Currently, online placements and internships are taking place and students are gaining remote working opportunities. Some of the leading recruiters include KPMG, Capgemini, BYJU's, Puma, Wipro, Northern Trust, ICICI Prudential and more.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible for the B.Com. and B.Com.(Hons) International Accounting and Finance programs at MIT-WPU, students need to qualify and have a valid score in UG-PET (WPU-MIT's Entrance Test) - 2021 exam. The selected students undergo a personal interview round before being selected. Additionally, to be eligible, students should have passed 10+2/12th/HSC Examination in science stream or three years Engineering Diploma recognized by the Government Competent Authority or passed its equivalent examination with 50% marks in aggregate.

Furthermore, to be eligible for the M.Com. program, students need to be a graduate from any recognized university. Also, the students need to qualify and have a valid score in the PG-PET (WPU-MIT's Entrance Test) - 2021 exam. The selected students are then subjected to a personal interview round in which their academic records and work experiences are considered.

Online Admission Process: MIT-WPU's B.Com. and M.Com. programs are currently accepting online applications. The application process is quick and simple, and students can fill out the application form online from the comfort and security of their own homes. As a result, students are strongly advised to apply early in order to be considered for provisional admission offers.

For B.Com. admission, students can go fill out the online application at https://bit.ly/367u6u6

For B.Com.(Hons) International Accounting and Finance admission, students can go fill out the online application at https://bit.ly/3dwK1Gr

For M.Com. admission, students can go fill out the online application at https://bit.ly/3hqZkS8

Covid Policies: MIT-WPU prioritizes student safety and has moved the entire admissions process online. In accordance with government directives and to ensure that students do not miss out on critical academic time this year, all study programs at MIT-WPU are being conducted online and through a blended mode of learning. As a precaution, MIT-WPU will not reopen its campus to students until it is completely safe, as per government regulations.

Industry Collaborations: The School of Commerce has an extensive global network. Alumni and faculty members have strong connections with industry experts, resulting in the best collaborations. The industry and academic collaborations between MIT and WPU allow students to gain domain knowledge outside of their specialization while also bridging the theoretical and skill-based gap. The excellent industry and academic partnerships ensure that students are kept up to date on the most recent industry requirements and technological developments, providing them with the necessary competitive edge.

MIT-WPU is currently accepting applications for its B.Com. and M.Com. programs and students can apply online by logging on to: https://bit.ly/3AgdIVV and https://bit.ly/3jFaXr4

For more information, visit https://mitwpu.edu.in/

