Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 28 (ANI/PRNewswire): "The medium of Distance Education has ensured the access of higher education for all irrespective of their place, age or their current experience," said Dr. R.S.Bawa, Pro-Chancellor, Chandigarh University.

He was speaking during the launch ceremony of the admission process for the distance education programs of September 2021 session.

Approved from UGC-DEB (Distance Education Bureau), CU-IDOL offers 5 Post-Graduate and 5 Under-Graduate programs. The programs which are offered through distance education includes MBA, MCA, M.Com., MA English, MA Phycology, BA, BCA, BBA, B.Com., B.Sc. Travel & Tourism.

"Chandigarh University is offering blended learning to its regular students, and the same academic learning approach has been adopted for the students of distance education programs," said Dr. Bawa. Currently, more than 3000 students are studying in the distance education programs.

Dr. Bawa further added that "E-Learning resources prepared by renowned authors and academicians have been made available for the students. The students are given an experience of virtual classroom, where the students can directly interact with their faculty."

Chandigarh University is the only NAAC A+ private university of North India, which is offering distance education programs. The advantage of earning a distance education from NAAC A+ University is that it makes you eligible for jobs offered in government and private sectors, and in addition, for those who are already working, the degree can assist them in getting promotion in their respective organizations.

Registrar, Chandigarh University, Dr. S.S.Sehgal said, "The University has more than 5000 e-books and 1000+ national & international e-journals which are accessible to the students of distance education programs through the E-Library facility. In addition Chandigarh University has 14 Centre-of-Excellence and 30+ Industry Established Laboratories through which the students can enhance their practical hands-on learning experience by visiting the university campus."

With a mission to spread the true spirit of education to the masses, the Department of Distance Education of Chandigarh University, 'CU-IDOL' is also offering academic scholarships to the needy and meritorious students.

Currently, scholarships worth Rs.10 Lakhs has been distributed amongst the 394 students in 2020 through various scholarship schemes, such as Jai Jawan Scholarships for armed forces and police personals, Women Empowerment Scholarships for girl students, and COVID-19 Warrior Scholarships.

"The students can register themselves online for admissions to the distance education programs at www.cuidol.in where the students can also get more information about the scholarships offered by the University for Januray-2021 intake," said Dr. S.S.Sehgal, Registrar.

