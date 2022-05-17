Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 17 (ANI/PR Newswire): Wider adoption of voice technology is critical to bridge the digital divide in India. From integrating voice tech in businesses to improving and enhancing customer experiences, voice technology is becoming a major contributor to bringing digital transformation in the country. A unanimous opinion on these lines was shared by industry stalwarts at a conference titled Voice for Bharat, 2022, organized by Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) today at Sahara Star, Mumbai.

A report titled 'Evolution of Voice Technology, the Next Revolution in User Interaction' prepared jointly by IAMAI and PwC was launched at the event. The report traces the journey of voice assistants and how businesses have started to leverage voice technology. It also talks about barriers to voice tech adoption and some key considerations for India in the industry. Talking about the report, Sumit Srivastav, Partner and Leader - Intelligent Automation, PwC, mentioned how voice tech had the potential to become an enabler to a large workforce which was not very tech savvy. The same was echoed by Sreeraman Thiagarajan, Co-founder and CEO, Agrahyah, who noted, "Anyone who can speak can use voice tech."

Speaking along the same lines, Gaurav Singh from Verloop, addressed the digital divide that existed when it came to the use of technology among different age groups. He mentioned how use of voice-based search had also enabled the older generation to use smartphones.

Industry stalwarts such as Sumit Punchhi, CMO, Knowlarity, A Gupshup Company; Gaurav Singh, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Verloop; Arnab Mitra, Managing Director, LIQVD ASIA; Deepak Salvi, Co-founder and COO, Chingari Apps; Mr Vivekanand Pani, Reverie Technologies; Yatin Naik, Digital and International Radio at Fever FM (HT Media Ltd.); Arpanarghya Saha, Chief Digital Officer, Nippon India Mutual Fund; Sathvik Vishwanath, Co-Founder and CEO, Unocoin; Sonia Parasnis, VP, Creative Strategy and Content Programming, Hungama; Dr Sanjay Arora, Group Medical Director, Dr Lal PathLabs; and Pritesh Y. Chothani, Co-founder and CEO, HiVoco Education and Learning addressed various sessions of the conference.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation by speakers and delegates on several topics such as conversational AI, voice-based customer interaction, bridging the digital divide in India with voice technology, the rise of audio podcasts and other voice based Indian content, to name a few.

Established in 2004, the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) is a not-for-profit industry body and the country's only organization representing the digital services industry with over 400 Indian and multinational corporations as its members, which include established companies in diverse sectors of the digital ecosystem as well as start-ups. Its mandate is to expand and enhance the online and mobile value-added services sectors. It is dedicated to presenting a unified voice of the businesses it represents to the government, investors, consumers and other stakeholders. IAMAI represents varied sectors such as digital advertising, digital entertainment, TravelTech, online gaming, digital payments, Fintech, digital commerce, Edtech, Healthtech, Agritech, blockchain, Big data, ML, AI and IoT, AR/ VR, LogisticsTech and so on.

