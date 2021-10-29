Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 29 (ANI/SRV Media): To prepare its students to thrive in the global environment, The Ajeenkya DY Patil University (ADYPU) School of Law has introduced to the International Implications in its Law Curriculum where it gives special attention to business and finance law, compliance and enforcement, international and comparative law, intellectual property, labour and employment law, land use, laws relating to information technology, exchange of information, technology management and relevant areas.

Innovative Law curriculum of ADYPU certifies fundamental studies and upgrading skills in the context of evolving society and polity especially in the post pandemic economy.

The curriculum covers every aspect of modern law practice and attempts to develop legal reasoning & argumentation, critical analysis and ability to make sound and ethical judgements among students.ADYPU School of Law facilitates real time industry exposure by interaction with judges, attorneys and Law experts for beyond the theoretical learning. The students gets exposure to several Moot Court sessions undertaking socially relevant projects.

The Ajeenkya DY Patil University is focused on the applied learning through all its activities and offerings. Extending the same tradition, the School of Law is committed in proving its domain in Business and Law for the transformed social world in next normal economy.

ADYPU's profound Law faculty and its student ratio, well equipped the library for insightful resources, the quality of the curriculum are just the start of a tall list of factors that one needs to keep in mind while opting for a world-class law education

The course delivery integrates rigorous coursework, real-world experience and a distinctive educational experience that builds legal skills and induces skills to behave like a lawyer through a simulated trials and negotiations, representing actual clients and working outside the classroom. Besides, students get numerous opportunities to learn from leading legal scholars.

The placement and training cell at ADYPU School of Law is an interface between industry practitioners and the student-body of ADYPU, facilitating both entities to make excellent strategic hiring and career decisions.

Situated in a 110 acres of campus, ADYPU is aimed to deliver knowledge through different academic programs and create a studentcentered learning environment emphasizing on occupation friendly learning skills.

ADYPU aims to contribute to the Indian vision of an innovation driven society and develop new solutions by assimilating the creation of new knowledge. The efforts of the institution are focused on graduating well-educated students who are prepared to meet the challenges of a rapidly changing, increasingly complex world. The university ensures the strong industry connection which will help leverage and provide ample opportunities for the students to display their skills and passion, and give them a distinct advantage compared to their peers.

