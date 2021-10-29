Halloween Kills Movie Review: Halloween is a staple of slasher horror. The original film by Jon Carpenter was legendary in establishing this universe and creating an icon that has inspired so many other slasher killers. The story of Laurie Strode trying to save herself from a guy who wears an inside out William Shatner mask was so thrilling that it was monumental, and then came the sequels and reboots. Each film is lackluster after the other but still fun in their own regard. Then again in 2018 we get another reboot that finally brings the feel of the original film and now that brings us to Halloween Kills and we are back to square one. From Candyman to Halloween Kills, 7 Horror Movies You Should Keep an Eye Out for in 2021

Halloween Kills picks up right after the ending of 2018's Halloween. With Laurie Strode and family in the hospital, Michael escapes from near death and starts wreaking havoc again. This prompts the town of Haddonfield to band together and put an end to him for once and all.

Well before I get into talking about just how disappointing this film was I have to give credit where credit is due. Just like how the sun rises in the east and sets in the west, John Carpenter again treats us to a wonderful score. The soundtrack has that classic Halloween feel and Carpenter doesn’t miss at all. The piano is as ominous as it was back in 1978 and provides a great sense of thrill during the scenes.

The kills are also very cruel in nature. If you are going to watch a Halloween film just for the kills, then this is for you. Bodies rack up like kids lined out for candy at their neighbours houses on Halloween. While it does get a bit too much at a point, Michael Myers is still very threatening, well at least for the first half, which brings me to my main problem.

Watch the Trailer:

The amount of stuff Michael is subjected to in this film, you would probably think a normal person would die, Nope. He takes a gunshot like it's shot out from a BB gun. There are so many logical inconsistencies which are present over here that just took me out of the experience. What made Michael scary was that he was an ordinary human causing so much chaos, but in Halloween Kills he just feels like someone with superpowers.

Halloween in general is the story behind the amount of pain Michael has inflicted on Laurie. Welp, Laurie isn’t in this film much. She is confined to a bed in the hospital while her daughter and granddaughter do most of the work, along with some new characters.

There is also so much filler over here. This is the second film of a trilogy and instead of building upon a story that can stand on its own, it tries setting up a third act that never comes. It starts off exciting, then drags like a car with its speed breaker on, and then again begins with the final 30 minutes that seem exciting but rather is just horribly executed. You would think that the concept of an entire town going against a serial killer would be exciting, but no, somehow they made this boring, which brings me to my next point, the town. A Quiet Place Part II Movie Review: John Krasinski and Emily Blunt’s Sequel Is a Great Horror-Thriller That Keeps You Tethered to Your Seats (LatestLY Exclusive)

Everyone is beyond stupid in this film. You are equipped with a gun, a weapon that’s there for taking someone out within a range. What do these townsfolk do? Yeah let’s not shoot the deranged serial killer from a safe distance but rather take the gun to his face, pause for a second and then wait while he slashes our wrist with his knife. It’s dumb, you have a damn gun, just shoot him. It was so frustrating seeing characters be dumb where I didn’t know if I should have rooted for Michael to actually take them out.

Yay!

John Carpenter’s Score

Good Kills

Nay!

Logical Inconsistencies

Dumb Characters

Filler Plot

Not Much of Laurie

Final Thoughts

Halloween Kills is one of the biggest disappointments of the year to put it in a simple way. John Carpenter’s score and some thrilling kills couldn’t save this mess of a sequel. I hope at least for the end of the trilogy the filmmakers try going back to what made Halloween so special.

Rating: 1.0

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 29, 2021 02:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).