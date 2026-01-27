Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 27 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Arun Govil and Sanjeev Balyan visited the residence of Indian Army soldier Rinkil Balyan, who died in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district.

Speaking to ANI on Monday, Sanjeev Balyan said the government would fulfil whatever demands the family made.

"Rinkil Balyan was like a part of my family. You could say he was like my younger brother. Whatever demands the family makes of the government will be fulfilled, but the families of martyrs never make demands," Balyan said.

This comes after an Army vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district met with an accident, resulting in the deaths of 10 Army personnel on January 22.

Earlier on January 24, the last rites of Rinkil Balyan were performed at a resident in Bhatel village of Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district.

Family members and villagers paid their last respects, tears in their eyes, as a large crowd gathered to bid farewell. He was cremated in the village with full military honours.

His brother, Rishabh Balyan, who also serves in the Indian Army, told ANI that Rinkil is survived by two children.

Rishabh Baliyan said, "We got the news on January 22 in the evening. The incident occurred when he was returning from an operation. The road was covered in snow, and the vehicle lost control and fell into the valley. I got to know that my brother was martyred in the incident. His mortal remains came here (to Hapur) yesterday and were brought home this morning. He has two kids, a one-year-old son and a two-and a half year old daughter. His son performed the last rites alongside me. I am also in the Indian Army."

A relative, Sandeep Balyan, burst into tears and said that the whole family has served the Indian armed forces for generations.

He said, "The whole family is serving the armed forces. Rinkil Baliyan's father was also in the army. 50-60 people from the village are in the army. Villagers are also serving the UP Police and CRPF. There was a wave of sorrow in the village when we received the news."

According to the White Knight Corps, the Army vehicle carrying troops for an operation slipped off the road while navigating treacherous terrain in bad weather.

"In an unfortunate incident, an Army vehicle carrying troops for an operation slipped off the road while navigating treacherous terrain in bad weather, in the general area of Doda. There are multiple casualties, including fatal. The injured have been evacuated for further treatment," said White Knight Corps. (ANI)

