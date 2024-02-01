VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 1: Divyah Khosla Kumar's next Telugu Hindi film Hero Heeroine has been garnering all the attention since its first news and for all the right reasons to say so. Right from its announcement to the first look poster that came out a few days ago that gave us the vibes of a Heeroine that we are all waiting to see on the big screens soon. The anticipation has made us all wait for what is in the box when the two power houses Prerna Arora and Divyah join hands together. As the makers reveal the 2nd look poster of they have shared shooting of the film will commence in Hyderabad.

Known for giving revolutionary films like 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha',` Rustom' 'Padman,' and 'Pari,' celebrated producer Prerna Arora is back with another banger, titled, 'Hero Heeroine,' a Telugu-Hindi cinematic saga of love and drama. Directed by Suresh Krrisna, the film explores the unscripted journey of on-screen romance turning into real-life love.

The excitement amongst fans and Industry was palpable as the first poster featuring the super glamorous Divyah Khosla Kumar was unveiled a few days back! The diva has had a super successful string of hits wherein her performance in the recently released 'Yaariyan 2' was highly appreciated. While Divyah's first look gave us a chic and classy Diva like vibe the second poster is sure to take us back in the Meena Kumari and Vyjayanthimala Era with the sheer elegance, promising a visual treat that blends glamour seamlessly with the unfolding narrative. Divyah has been currently reigning the film industry with back to back hits.

Divyah Khosla Kumar on all the love she received, shares, " It's the most promising role I am playing so far and I can't express how happy and thrilled I am to see so much love coming my way already with first look coming out. Stepping into the world of 'Hero Heeroine' is an experience that will be engraved in me forever. The script is a captivating blend of glamour and substance, and am thrilled to be part of a project that promises to be a visual and emotional spectacle. The second poster offers a sneak peek into the dual worlds of Priyadarshini and I am excited how this film holds many aspects that will blow your mind, can't wait for audiences to join us on this cinematic journey"

Prerna Arora, the creative force behind the cinematic spectacle, adds, "Thrilled with the response so far, it's a film very close to my heart. It unravels a tapestry of emotions, where love takes unexpected turns. The posters give a sneak peak into what to expect from this cinematic journey, I promise the story will keep you on the edge of your seats. This film is a celebration of modern love, and we can't wait to share the magic we've created. I hope this film will be accepted in the same way that my past films have, its the constant love and support from my fans that keeps me going and want to offer you the best, can't wait to share more soon"

'Hero Heeroine,' a modern whirlwind romance is all set to featuring the diva, Divyah Khosla Kumar, unveil a cinematic blend of love and glamour with Prerna Arora's phenomenal guidance, and Suresh Krrisna's impeccable direction.

