Through their relentless efforts in this direction, Agribid is now working closely with more than 300 FPOs (Farmer Producer Organisations), enabling them a deeper rural reach to every small and marginal farmer household. The Agribid-FPO initiative will enable the remotest farmers to access the national marketplaces to sell their commodities online with the help of FPO on its platform. This recent development is a major milestone for a start-up and they are looking to build their capacity at every nook and corner to leverage this association.

India's agriculture sector, worth USD 370 billion, continues to be the primary source of income for more than 40 per cent of the population and contributes 19.9 per cent of the national GDP (FY 2021). Despite these contributions, structural weaknesses continue to stymie growth and productivity. Agribid Pvt limited entered the market in 2021 to address these challenges, improve farmers' incomes, and provide them with broader, transparent markets aided by the latest technology for resilient reforms.

The company is rapidly expanding its farmer-friendly B2B digital marketplace operating in India, specializing in the sale and purchase of Agri-commodities involving participants from farmers to traders, corporate consumers, and global buyers.

"Agribid's model is distinct from others and aims to perform as an inclusive system where each participant of the value chain can participate and aid in a better price discovery through a competitive bidding process allowing better cost realization," said Manoj Suvarna Co-Founder, Agribid Private Limited.

"The Agribid-FPO initiative will give the most remote farmers access to national marketplaces, allowing them to sell their commodities online with the assistance of FPO on the platform. This is a significant milestone for a startup, and we intend to build capacity in every little corner of the country," he added.

Aside from attracting a large number of farmers to the platform, The Agritech Company has been networking and reaching out to large institutional buyers and sellers, including banks, government institutions, and private entities, for the procurement and disposal of agricultural commodities.

"Agribid aims to be an AGRITOUCH company, growing and reforming the lives of our country's Annadatta and putting them on the global map," said Manoj Suvarna.

To talk about the Awards and Recognition achieved by Agribid Private Limited Post March 2022; The company was selected as the best amongst 65800 startups and won the 12th Aegis Graham Bell Awards (AGBA) for innovation in Agritech 2022. The event was supported by the Ministry of Electronics & IT, Skill India and the National Informatics Centre.

Agribid was also selected as the best amongst 20,000 nominations from the Asia-Pacific region and won the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Startup of the year 2022. Plus won an Award as a Startup of the Year at Indo-Asian Business Excellence Summit 2022 which was presented by Smt. Jaya Prada (Actress & Politician).

For more information, kindly visit the website https://www.agribidindia.com/

