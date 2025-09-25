In the fields of Maharashtra lies not just soil and seed, but an untapped ocean of data, a digital goldmine waiting for discovery

New Delhi [India], September 25: Maharashtra has long stood at the forefront of India's agricultural transformation. From its sugarcane belts to its flourishing horticulture clusters, the state has been a driver of national food security. With the launch of the MahaAgri-AI Policy 2025-2029, supported by an outlay of ₹500 crore, Maharashtra has emerged as the first state in India to roll out a comprehensive, state-level policy that formally integrates artificial intelligence and digital intelligence across the entire farming value chain, moving beyond pilots to a structured, large-scale implementation. This forward-looking move signals the arrival of AgriTech 4.0, a new era where farming is guided as much by algorithms, satellites, and predictive analytics as by monsoons and soil.

In this journey, Dexian India, with its depth of experience in digital transformation, artificial intelligence, geospatial technologies, and farmer-centric applications, can play a pivotal role in enabling Maharashtra to convert vision into verifiable outcomes. Dexian's proven expertise in large-scale agricultural digitization equips it to be an ally in advancing this policy ambition.

Why Maharashtra Needs Digital Agriculture at Scale?

The state produces over 20% of India's sugarcane and is a leading cultivator of grapes, pomegranates, bananas, cotton, and pulses. Yet the productivity per acre in several crops lags global benchmarks due to fragmented supply chains, water stress, soil degradation, and post-harvest losses.

Research indicates that AI-assisted sugarcane farming in Maharashtra has already demonstrated yield increases of up to 40% per acre, while halving water and fertilizer usage in pilot trials. Experts estimate that widespread AI adoption could uplift yields by 30-45% across the state. These are not speculative gains; they are the new frontier of possibility.

"Maharashtra has signaled bold intent by embedding AI into farming policy. What is now required is the digital scaffolding to support that ambition. Dexian brings precisely the kind of integrated technology platforms that can turn policy aspiration into measurable field impact.", Venkat Lakshminarasimha, Executive Director - Solutions, India & Middle East, Dexian

Where Dexian India Can Add Value

1. Precision Farming through AI and IoT

Dexian has developed AI/ML models that integrate satellite imagery, weather forecasts, and soil health data to deliver precise guidance on sowing, irrigation, and crop management. Applied at scale in Maharashtra, such models can help farmers conserve water, optimize fertilizer use, and enhance resilience to erratic rainfall.

2. Geospatial Monitoring and Drone Analytics

The MahaAgri-AI Policy highlights geospatial intelligence and drone usage as pillars of precision farming. Dexian's geospatial analytics solutions, already proven in other states, can monitor crop health, track drought or flood conditions, and provide real-time alerts for targeted interventions. Combined with drone imagery, such platforms can drastically reduce crop loss due to late detection of disease or stress.

3. Hyperlocal Advisory in Marathi

Dexian's Agriculture Information Exchange Platform (AIEP) has demonstrated how farmers can receive hyperlocal advisories in their own language. For Maharashtra, where linguistic accessibility is critical, Dexian can help deliver AI-powered advisories in Marathi via mobile apps, IVR, and voice interfaces. From weather alerts to pest warnings, such personalized communication ensures farmers not only receive information but also act upon it.

"In our view, the true test of AgriTech 4.0 lies not in the sophistication of algorithms but in their simplicity of use by farmers. When a smallholder in Vidarbha can get a voice alert in Marathi about pest risks or a real-time mandi price on her phone, that is when transformation has truly arrived." - Venkat Lakshminarasimha.

4. Digital Market Access and Price Transparency

Price realization remains one of the farmer's greatest challenges. Dexian's work on mandi-level digitization shows how OCR, AI-driven price forecasting, and multilingual farmer apps can deliver real-time mandi data and price intelligence. For Maharashtra's 300+ APMCs, such systems could ensure fair pricing, improved traceability, and reduced dependency on middlemen.

5. Smart Subsidies and Governance Efficiency

Maharashtra invests heavily in farmer subsidies and welfare schemes. Yet leakages and inefficiencies are common. Dexian's experience in building data-driven governance platforms, such as BIHAN, which has transformed agriculture for over 20 million farmers in Bihar, demonstrates how AI and analytics can plug subsidy gaps, ensure rightful targeting, and provide administrators with dashboards for transparent monitoring.

The Inclusive Dimension: Women and Technology

Maharashtra has emerged as a focus state in India's initiative to provide agricultural drones to rural women, a move that marks a transformative step toward inclusive farming. Women form nearly 37% of India's agricultural workforce, yet often remain underserved in terms of technology and resources. Equipping them with drones opens up new avenues in precision farming, enabling real-time crop monitoring, timely interventions, and reduced manual labor. Beyond bridging gender gaps, it strengthens household incomes and community resilience, ensuring women play a significant role in shaping sustainable rural economies. Dexian's farmer-centric digital platforms, designed with voice interfaces and regional language support, can further empower women by simplifying drone usage, managing field data, and delivering hyperlocal advisories in formats accessible to all.

Safeguarding the Digital Agri-Ecosystem

As agriculture rapidly embraces digitization, safeguarding farmer data has become as critical as improving yields. Protecting sensitive information, ensuring cyber resilience, and aligning with India's emerging data governance norms are essential to building trust in digital farming platforms. Any lapse in security could undermine adoption and limit the benefits of AgriTech 4.0. Dexian, with its proven expertise in secure enterprise-grade systems and large-scale digital transformation, is well-positioned to address this imperative. By embedding security and compliance into every layer of technology, Dexian can help Maharashtra establish farmer-first digital ecosystems that are not only robust and scalable but also resilient to future risks, ensuring that the benefits of digitization reach farmers safely, equitably, and sustainably.

Towards a Viksit Maharashtra

The MahaAgri-AI Policy is more than an agricultural initiative; it is a developmental statement. By leveraging digital transformation, Maharashtra has the potential to become a model for India's "Viksit Bharat" vision, showcasing how states can blend tradition with technology to uplift millions of livelihoods.

"The Maharashtra government has demonstrated rare foresight. Dexian stands ready to complement this vision with solutions that are not experimental but field-proven, adaptable, and scalable. Together, we can lay the foundations of a farming ecosystem that is intelligent, inclusive, and internationally competitive." - Venkat Lakshminarasimha

Conclusion

Maharashtra's decision to become India's first state with an AI-powered agricultural policy is both bold and necessary. The challenges of climate change, water scarcity, and fragmented markets cannot be solved by conventional methods alone. They demand data, intelligence, and digital transformation at scale.

Dexian India, with its portfolio of precision farming solutions, geospatial intelligence platforms, farmer advisory systems, and digital governance tools, can be a trusted enabler in this journey. By combining Maharashtra's policy ambition with Dexian's technological expertise, the state can transform its fields into data-driven engines of growth.

The future of Maharashtra's agriculture is not just fertile, it is intelligent, inclusive, and digital. And that future begins now.

About the Author:

Venkat Lakshminarasimha - Executive Director, Solutions - India & Middle East at Dexian India

Venkat Lakshminarasimha, Head of Solutions for India and the Middle East at Dexian India, is a distinguished leader in business and product management. His expertise in digital transformation spans IT enterprises, government bodies, and the AgriTech sectors. Venkat is adept at converting complex client needs into innovative, actionable solutions through a consultative approach. His close collaboration with clients on software development, product launches, and lifecycle management ensures smooth transitions and long-term success.

Under Venkat's leadership, Dexian's Managed Services have expanded globally, with him overseeing hundreds of engineers across the US, the Middle East, and India in pioneering digital transformation and cognitive projects. He has been instrumental in establishing Centers of Excellence in data science, AI/ML, and AR/VR, showcasing his dedication to advancing engineering talent and fostering innovation. Venkat's visionary leadership continues to drive excellence and growth in the rapidly evolving tech landscape.

