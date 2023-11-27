Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 27 (ANI): Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA), Ahmedabad, has emerged triumphant, securing the prestigious Environmental Excellence Award at the 23rd Annual Greentech Environment Awards 2023.

According to a press release by Adani group, the airport, renowned for its commitment to sustainability, received accolades for its exemplary practices in waste recycling, water management, energy efficiency, and significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.

The Greentech Environment Award is a celebration of outstanding contributions to environmental preservation, acknowledging the dedicated efforts of individuals, teams, units, projects, and organizations.

SVPI Airport's remarkable strides in environmental stewardship earned it this honour, recognizing the positive impact of its actions on the ecosystem.

The coveted Environmental Excellence Award was presented to SVPI Airport on November 24, during a ceremony held in Jammu and Kashmir.

This recognition underscores Ahmedabad Airport's unwavering dedication to environmental responsibility and its continuous pursuit of elevated operational standards, sustainability initiatives, and its role as an industry exemplar.

Expressing great pride in this achievement, SVPI Airport emphasizes its unwavering commitment to environmental excellence.

This acknowledgement serves as a testament to the airport's dedication to fostering sustainability and serving as a benchmark for others in the aviation industry.

SVPI Airport sees this honour as a source of motivation to continue its pursuit of excellence.

According to the release, the recognition will further inspire the airport to strive for continual improvement, embrace best practices, and implement innovative strategies, thereby contributing to a greener and more sustainable aviation industry.

As SVPI Airport now basks in the glory of the Environmental Excellence Award, its commitment to environmental stewardship remains a guiding force for the future. (ANI)

