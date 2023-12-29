PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 29: In the rapidly evolving landscape of urban development, the need for efficient and streamlined processes in construction permit approval is more crucial than ever. Enter the groundbreaking solution of an AI-powered online building plan scrutiny and approval system, poised to revolutionize the way we navigate the complexities of development regulations and permit acquisition.

The Power of AI in Construction Permit Approval

This innovative system leverages artificial intelligence to read CAD drawings swiftly and assess their compliance with relevant regulations. Gone are the days of manual scrutiny, as this technology generates detailed scrutiny reports within minutes. Architects and authorities alike can now breathe a sigh of relief as the cumbersome process of checking development regulations is automated, significantly reducing paperwork and saving valuable time.

Key Features of the AI-Powered System

Swift Analysis: The system reads CAD drawings and produces scrutiny reports in a matter of minutes, expediting the approval process.

Regulation Mapping: It maps all development control rules to the drawing entities, ensuring a thorough and accurate evaluation.

Paperless Process: By digitizing documents and offering a single window for acquiring permits and clearances, the system embraces e-governance, minimizing paperwork and promoting environmental sustainability.

Mobile Accessibility: Architects and authorities can access the system seamlessly through mobile devices, providing flexibility and convenience.

Who Stands to Benefit?

Smart Cities: Embracing cutting-edge technology, smart cities can ensure rapid and efficient construction permit approvals, fostering sustainable urban development. Municipal Councils & Corporations: Streamlining processes for local governing bodies, the system offers a centralized platform for efficient scrutiny and approval. Urban Development Authorities: Enabling these authorities to keep pace with the demands of rapid urbanization, the system ensures a standardized and efficient plan scrutiny process.

Industrial Development Authorities: Facilitating industrial growth, the system expedites approvals for development projects, contributing to economic progress. Architects, Town Planners, and Consultants: Providing a user-friendly and standardized platform, the system eases the burden on professionals, allowing them to focus on creative aspects of their work.

Building Information Modeling (BIM) Integration

In conjunction with the AI-powered scrutiny system, the adoption of Building Information Modeling (BIM) further revolutionizes the construction industry. BIM allows for virtual modeling of buildings before they materialize in the physical realm, fostering collaboration and ensuring a unified source of truth among architects, engineers, and contractors.

Features of the Auto Scrutiny System

Automatic Building Plan Approval: Adhering to Development Control rules, the system automatically identifies building plans, maps them to regulations, and verifies compliance.

Dynamic Reports: Customized reports, presented in regional languages, provide comprehensive insights, including plot area reports, MIS reports, and detailed reports with associated rules.

Automated Workflow and Alerts: Rule-based templates facilitate a dynamic approval process, with scrutiny of ownership documents, NOCs, and affidavits. Email or SMS alerts keep stakeholders informed throughout the process.

Flexibility of Customization: Tailored to the specifications of various corporations, the system provides local language support and can be customized to meet specific needs.

In conclusion, the AI-powered automation of building plan scrutiny represents a quantum leap in the realm of construction permit approvals. By embracing this technological marvel, cities and authorities can foster sustainable development, reduce bureaucratic bottlenecks, and propel the construction industry into a new era of efficiency and innovation.

CivitPLAN (AutoDCR® + BIMDCR®)

Architects and building plan consultants often waste days and weeks correcting building plans for code compliance and making multiple rounds of revisions required by government authorities for approval. CivitPLAN designed for architects saves time and cost by helping validate and create compliance-ready building plans.

With the AI-powered cloud-based CivitPLAN tool, architects can validate their 2D drawings or BIM models against building code compliance regulations of local and state building authorities and ensure that their plans are in line with required construction rules and regulations for faster approval.

CivitPERMIT (AutoDCR® + BIMDCR®)

Civit suite's CivitPERMIT is an in-one cloud-based software solution for digitally managing the entire building permit process from application submission to fee collection to automated building code compliance check, review, inspections, and issuance of building permits.

CivitPERMIT streamlines and automates the end-to-end building permits management process with insights for smarter town and city planning. It is designed for local and state governments to achieve up to 80 per cent efficiency through digital and intelligent automation and serve citizens in building smart and beautiful communities.

About Author:

Vijay Gupta, an IIT Mumbai alumnus, is the Founder, Chairman and Managing Director of SoftTech Engineers Limited. He holds an M. Tech degree from IIT Mumbai. Vijay strongly believes that technology has to be leveraged extensively to bring in speed, efficiency and transparency in the AEC (Architecture, Engineering & Construction) industry for private as well as public sector organizations. He has a rich experience of about 30 years in the development of cutting-edge BIM/ CAD/ CAE /Project Management Enterprise Software in the AEC domain.

SoftTech Engineers:

A leading IT company (www.softtech-engr.com) facilitating business and technology transformation across the AEC industry through innovative software products and solutions. Equipped with 25+ years of deep domain expertise and industry knowledge, SoftTech has helped more than 4500 clients & government organizations, with more than 25000 users in India and around the world to gain a competitive edge and lead from the front in the industry.

